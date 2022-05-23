JONESBORO — A Jonesboro police officer suffered minor injuries Sunday afternoon while responding to a call about a verbal altercation at the intersection of Kellers Chapel Road and Kellers Chapel Cemetery, according to a police report.
Cpl. Rich Rothwell suffered minor cuts to his left hand, right forearm and a small contusion to the right side of the face, the report said.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of second-degree battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and littering.
In other JPD reports:
Debbie Saltsgaver, 37, of the 300 block of North Drake Street, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 3100 block of Mead Drive following a probation search. She is being held on suspicion of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Sunday afternoon that someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole items in the 2800 block of Fred Street. Taken were a key fob valued at $300 and a debit card with $40 remaining on it.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man reported that Sunday afternoon someone forced open a door to his residence in the 200 block of Fisher Street and stole items. Taken were $8,700 in cash, impacts valued at $1,200 and damage to the door, security cameras and a flat-screen television totaling $3,450.
A 27-year-old Bono man reported Saturday afternoon his vehicle was broken into at Craighead Forest Park and his wallet was stolen. It contained $103 in cash and various debit and credit cards.
A 66-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday morning someone broke into a residence and stole and damaged items in the 2800 block of Fred Street. Damaged items totaled $4,760 and stolen interior doors were valued at $1,750.
