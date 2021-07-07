JONESBORO — For Jamie Seaborn, his life at work is a ride around the park.
That’s just one task the Jonesboro police officer does as he patrols Craighead Forest Park on Mondays through Fridays.
Seaborn began his duties just after Memorial Day. He generally drives his police-issued pickup truck around the park to begin his day, then switches to his bicycle and hits the trails. Two other officers patrol the park on Saturdays and Sundays, he said.
The position was created by the mayor, Police Chief Rick Elliott and the city’s parks director, Seaborn said.
“I said, ‘Hey, I’ll do it,’” he said.
A few years ago the park was plagued by a series of vehicle break-ins, he said.
But Seaborn loves his interaction with the public.
“I’ll ride around and talk to people,” he said.
Seaborn, an 11-year veteran of the police force, works with the DARE unit. He’s planning on the unit’s “DARE to Tread the Trails” set for Oct. 16-17 at Craighead Forest Park. The event will include footraces of 5k and 10k and a mountain bike race.
On any day, Seaborn sees more than 30 walkers or runners at the park. One 74-year-old woman walks the more than three-mile route around the lake daily, even in the rain, he said.
“I meet people from out-of-state and also city residents,” Seaborn said. “I get a lot of positive feedback.”
He said out-of-state visitors are deeply impressed with the park.
“They’ll brag about it,” Seaborn said.
He said his presence is a positive force with park visitors.
“Kids love talking to an officer on a bike,” he said, laughing.
While he hasn’t made any arrests, Seaborn has issued written warnings. The most serious occasion since he was assigned to the park was when a woman who was walking passed out from heat exhaustion. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital, he said.
Seaborn said he was surprised by the number of campers at the park and that at about 5:30 p.m. every day the disc golfers show up.
“There’s a big crowd of disc golfers here,” he said.
Seaborn said he became an avid biker in 2006-07, doing mountain biking on a regular basis.
He said he bikes between 10-20 miles on a daily basis at the park.
