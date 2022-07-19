JONESBORO — A Jonesboro police officer has been suspended without pay after a video surfaced on social media of his arrest of a man at the Midnight Rodeo private club, 2801 Fair Park Blvd., according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
Officer Joseph Harris, who was working security at the club, has been on administrative leave since the Monday after the incident, which occurred in the early morning hours of July 10.
“The internal investigation into this incident has concluded with the decision to place Officer Harris on a 22-hour suspension without pay,” an update on the JPD Facebook page stated Monday afternoon. “He will also receive further training on de-escalation, use of force and other applicable department policies.”
Information released by the JPD on July 12 stated, “We are aware and very concerned about the use of force incident that occurred on July 10 in the parking lot of a Jonesboro night club and started circulating on social media this past weekend. Upon learning of this event, we immediately began an investigation into the level of force used by the officers involved during the arrest.”
According to a JPD incident report, several JPD officers were in the parking lot at Midnight Rodeo around closing time on July 10 when two groups of people began arguing.
Blake Arnoult, 21, of Fayetteville, came out of the club and began arguing with others in the parking lot. Friends of Arnoult told officers they would take him home.
In his narrative of the incident, Harris wrote, “I then saw Arnoult still in the parking lot cursing at a loud volume and taking his shirt off.
“Arnoult’s friends were having trouble getting him to their car. I then advised officers to place Arnoult into handcuffs.”
Harris said Nicholas Anthony Silva, 21, of Jonesboro, was standing near officers asking what Arnoult was being arrested for.
“I kept advising Arrestee No. 2 (Silva) that it was none of his business and he needed to walk away,” Harris wrote. “... I then informed Silva to place his hands behind his back. When I grabbed Silva, he tried to pull away from me.
“I then took Silva to the ground. Once on the ground, I ordered Silva to place his hands behind his back again. Silva again refused and stated he couldn’t because I wouldn’t let him.”
The video of the incident, obtained by NEA Report, shows Harris slamming Silva onto the parking lot face down. Harris is shown kneeling on Silva’s left arm, preventing him from placing it behind his back.
Eventually, Silva was able to place his left hand behind his back and he was taken into custody.
Silva and Arnoult were taken to the Craighead County Detention Center, where they were released on bond later that day.
