JONESBORO — A Jonesboro police officer has been suspended without pay after a video surfaced on social media of his arrest of a man at the Midnight Rodeo private club, 2801 Fair Park Blvd., according to the Jonesboro Police Department.

Officer Joseph Harris, who was working security at the club, has been on administrative leave since the Monday after the incident, which occurred in the early morning hours of July 10.

