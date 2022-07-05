JONESBORO — A Jonesboro police officer reported Saturday afternoon that his vehicle was broken into and his police badge and ID were stolen in the 3100 block of Southwest Drive.
Officer Michael Starnes told officers that the driver’s side window was broken to gain access to his wallet containing credit and debit cards as well as his badge and ID.
In separate cases, a Bono man and a Jonesboro man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies that guns were stolen during residential break-ins.
A 61-year-old Bono resident reported Friday afternoon that a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun was stolen from his residence in the 300 block of Craighead Road 130. The gun is valued at $400.
A 63-year-old Jonesboro man told deputies Saturday evening that a Ruger .22-caliber rifle and a case of Remington 12-gauge shell were stolen from his residence in the 7400 block of Arkansas 141. The total value of the items is listed at $600.
In other JPD reports:
A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday evening that her residence was broken into in the 3100 block of Race Street and items were taken. Stolen were a 9 mm Springfield pistol valued at $500 and $1,000 in cash.
A 51-year-old Paragould woman and a 21-year-old Jonesboro man reported Saturday afternoon that their vehicles were entered at their workplace, Holiday South Wind Heights, 2305 Bernard St., and items were taken. Stolen were credit and gift cards totaling almost $2,800.
Two employees of St. Bernards Medical Center reported Saturday afternoon that their vehicles were broken into in the parking lot, 225 E. Jackson St. Stolen were debit and credit cards, checks, a Social Security card and a driver’s license.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman told police on Saturday morning that someone stole her vehicle from the 9100 block of Willow Creek Lane. The 2016 Nissan Versa is valued at $8,000.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday evening that someone broke into his residence in the 2000 block of North Patrick Street and stole his PlayStation 5 valued at $500.
A 79-year-old Jonesboro man told police on Friday morning that someone entered his residence in the 2000 block of of Maurice Street and stole a generator and his dog. The generator is valued at $275. The dog is a white-and-tan pit bull.
A 70-year-old Michigan woman told police Friday morning that someone stole her catalytic converter at the 1700 block of Links Circle. The converter is valued at $1,200.
Farmers Elevator, 124 Beech St., Newport, reported Friday morning that someone used a stolen credit card to make purchases in Jonesboro. The four charges totaled $1,019.82.
Pickering Properties LLC, 1917 Crestview St., reported Friday morning that someone entered a residence in the 1200 block of North Patrick Street and stole item. Taken were a plumbing fixture valued at $150, Sheetrock valued at $200, electrical and copper lines valued at $10,000 and copper and electrical wiring from a heating and air-conditioning unit valued at $1,250.
Leaps and Bounds Daycare, 5510 Southwest Drive, reported Sunday afternoon that someone entered the facility and stole items. Taken were $799 in cash and checks, $707 in groceries, two baby swings valued at $480 each, a bottle warmed valued at $100 and a television valued at $150.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Sunday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 1800 block of East Johnson Avenue and stole her wallet containing credit and debit cards and gift cards.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that her boyfriend choked her to the point where she was unable to breathe at her residence in the 3700 block of Griffin Street. The 24-year-old suspect could face charges of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday evening that someone broke into her residence in the 500 block of State Street and stole items. Taken were two televisions with a total value of $600, a tablet valued at $200, a laptop valued at $1,000, undergarments valued at $500 and two key fobs valued at $150.
A 72-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 1800 block of East Johnson Avenue and stole items. Taken were a .380-caliber gun valued at $500, $1,000 in cash, jewelry with a total valued of $7,300, a gun holster valued at $45 and a GPS monitor valued at $600.
Police arrested Eric George, 42, of the 1700 block of Pineview Street, on Monday morning after a domestic disturbance at his residence. George is being held on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and assault on a family or household member.
Police arrested Aaron Bey-Johnson, 21, of the 900 block of Links Circle, on Monday night. He is being held on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor fleeing and resisting arrest.
Police arrested Nathaniel Preston, 26, of the 1300 block of South Madison Street, on Saturday morning. He is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member and misdemeanor third-degree battery and possession of marijuana.
Police arrested Dequarius Johnson, 25, of the 1200 block of Mockingbird Lane, Blytheville, on Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Latourette Lane. He is being held on suspicion of residential burglary and third-degree domestic battery.
Police arrested Andrew Shanks, 29, of the 19000 block of Matthews Road, Malden, Mo., on Saturday night in the 1200 block of West Oak Avenue. He is being held on suspicion of breaking or entering a vehicle, public intoxication and obstructing governmental operations.
