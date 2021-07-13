JONESBORO — Funding for Craighead County District Court comes from municipalities within the county.
District Judges David Boling and Tommy Fowler have been vocal about the need for added security in their courtrooms.
Pete Hollingsworth, director of Security and Emergency Preparedness for Arkansas Judiciary, said the problem of district court security was not unique to Craighead County.
“It’s a statewide problem,” Hollingsworth said Tuesday. “District court judges are doing the best they can.
“It’s a current and ongoing conversation on how to find a balance with funding.”
He said the mayors of county towns need to step up since the towns supply the funding for district courts.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said the two judges made a presentation to the Quorum Court in April. Also at the meeting were several mayors from Craighead County.
He said Fowler said he would try to get a revenue-neutral funding plan to implement by July 1, but Day said he never heard back.
Past incidents
In May 2018, a 75-year-old retired Arkansas state trooper faced a felony charge after he fought a court bailiff, investigators said.
In December 2017, a man who had just been released on bond from the Craighead County Detention Center on allegations of assaulting a St. Bernards Behavioral Health doctor casually walked toward Fowler in the middle of probable cause hearings.
“I need to see the judge,” the man demanded.
Craighead County clerks calmly told the man to sit down and wait, and he complied, until eventually being escorted out of the room by a law enforcement officer.
After that Fowler said he was looking into making some changes.
“We are looking into it,” Fowler said then. “We might have to take the (misdemeanor) docket first to ensure we have officers inside the room.”
Fowler said he has been asking for a bailiff inside the courtroom, but he knows there is a manpower issue with the sheriff’s office.
“In the past, the people who were in the courtroom were one of the jailers,” Fowler said. “We are trying to work with the sheriff’s office to figure out a solution.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.