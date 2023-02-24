JONESBORO — Local and state officials celebrated the beginning of the construction of a new and improved Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Friday.
JONESBORO — Local and state officials celebrated the beginning of the construction of a new and improved Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Friday.
And, when the $61.1 million project is finished, the road will have a new state designation.
Alec Farmer, chairman of the Arkansas State Highway Commission, said the city’s eastern bypass will be known nationally as U.S. 49.
The project includes a new four-lane divided highway that will align with the current U.S. 49 (East Johnson Avenue) about 200 feet west of the current Clinton School Road intersection. It will move south, just west of the Gamble furniture property, include a railroad overpass and align with the current two-lane Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Pacific Road. From there, the route will be expanded to a five lane undivided road and connect with Interstate 555.
“That originally was a different design,” Farmer said of the plans for the road between Pacific Road and Highland Drive. “But, because of the public comment process and the public hearing process, that design was changed. So, those meetings have impacts on the decision-making.”
Farmer said the purpose of the project is to lessen congestion at Hilltop and on Red Wolf Boulevard. Though designed to carry about 30,000 vehicles per day, Farmer said that traffic count now reaches 40,000 per day in some sections.
“Widening Johnson and Red Wolf to seven lanes is neither feasible or safe,” Farmer said. Arkansas Department of Transportation engineers have determined the MLK Drive extension will divert 8,000 to 10,000 vehicles per day from Johnson and Red Wolf, Farmer said.
Work to secure funding and right of way has been a lengthy process, as U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro noted, as he acknowledged the leadership of multiple mayoral administrations.
“So, I just want to say thank you to Mayor Harold,” Crawford said of Mayor Harold Copenhaver and his predecessor, Harold Perrin. “Mayor Harold, they did a great job on this. We appreciate their leadership.”
White River Materials of Batesville is the prime contractor for the project, but two other major companies will play major roles.
Robertson Construction Inc., of Poplar Bluff, Mo., which specializes in bridge construction, will primarily be responsible for construction of a railroad overpass near Gamble Home Furnishings in the Farville curve, and will also do underground stormwater construction and sidewalks throughout the length of the project. Dumey Construction of Benton, Mo., will do earth moving work.
Atlas Asphalt, a subsidiary of White River Materials, will do the actual paving.
Completion is expected in 2026.
