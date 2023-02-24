230225-JS-MLKProject-photo

Alec Farmer of Jonesboro, chairman of the Arkansas State Highway Commission, touts the benefits of an eastern bypass Friday as local officials celebrated the beginning of the $61.1 million construction project.

 Keith Inman / The Sun

JONESBORO — Local and state officials celebrated the beginning of the construction of a new and improved Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Friday.

And, when the $61.1 million project is finished, the road will have a new state designation.

