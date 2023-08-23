JONESBORO — Despite the possibility of a cut in funding from the state, the Craighead County Crisis Stabilization Unit should be in a good financial position, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day and County Sheriff Marty Boyd.
In Washington County, the Crisis Stabilization Unit is facing closure again, according to published reports by Axios.
The state is proposing cutting funding for the four units across the state from $90,000 a month to slightly more than $60,000 a month as of Oct. 1, Boyd said Tuesday.
DHS spokesman Gavin Lesnick said Tuesday, “The Legislature approved and Gov. Sanders signed into law $3 million in annual CSU funding. While CSUs are supposed to be financially solvent, she also has supplemented their funding for the first three months of this fiscal year (July, August, and September) at $90,000 per unit per month, providing additional time for them to increase admissions. After those three months, funding will be $62,500 per month.”
“I don’t think there’ll be a problem,” Day said Tuesday. “I don’t think it’ll be an issue. I’m pretty optimistic that we’ll be OK.”
Boyd said work is being done on the funding, such as checking about private insurance payments, which he describes as “sporadic.”
He said training by Arisa Health’s Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), which provides eight hours of mental health first aid, first aid, therapeutic alternative in crisis training, 40 hours of shadowing a certified team member and continued e-learning classes, has helped law enforcement agencies in the region.
Boyd said some agencies report having 80 percent of its officers trained in CIT, which allows them to place some people in CSUs instead of putting them in jail.
According to the state Department of Human Services, the Washington County unit sees the smallest number of clients of the four in the state. Pulaski and Sebastian counties top the number of clients, while Craighead County ranks third.
The CSU in Washington County had to be closed in 2021 due to the previous service provider, Ozark Guidance Counseling, dissolving its contract with the county, according to television station KNWA, after funding fell through. The unit reopened in August 2022 after the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences agreed to step in.
The state Department of Human Services, which initially provided $132,000 a month to the unit, reduced its funding to $90,000 a month in October 2021. The state increased its Medicaid funding from $350 a day per patient to $572 a day.
In Jonesboro, St. Bernards Behavioral Health took over as the health provider for the unit on Nov. 1, 2021, after Mid-South Health Systems withdrew over a decrease in funding by the state Department of Human Services.
The DHS website states that Arkansas has four Crisis Stabilization Units, which were created to be alternatives to jails and emergency rooms for people in crisis who encounter law enforcement. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the state Legislature created the four stabilization units under Act 423 of 2017.
According to the state DHS website:
Any unit will accept a referral from any county in the state of Arkansas.
Units are open 24/7 and can accept referrals any time of the day or night.
All units are staffed with mental health professionals and licensed nurses.
Units will accept persons for short term stabilization related to mental health and/or substance misuse.
