JONESBORO — Officially, Bobby Long is a member of the Jonesboro City Council, despite selling his home here and accepting a job in eastern Oregon.

Long informed Mayor Harold Copenhaver in June about his plan to move, but he never formally resigned. In fact, according to an email The Sun obtained Friday under a state Freedom of Information Act request, Long, whose term expires Dec. 31, wanted to remain on the council, at least until voters choose his successor in the general election.

