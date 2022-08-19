JONESBORO — Officially, Bobby Long is a member of the Jonesboro City Council, despite selling his home here and accepting a job in eastern Oregon.
Long informed Mayor Harold Copenhaver in June about his plan to move, but he never formally resigned. In fact, according to an email The Sun obtained Friday under a state Freedom of Information Act request, Long, whose term expires Dec. 31, wanted to remain on the council, at least until voters choose his successor in the general election.
But council member L.J. Bryant said in an email to local media and others Thursday that Long should resign.
“He has missed several consecutive city council meetings,” Bryant said in the email.
“I was kind of hoping the situation would resolve itself,” Bryant told The Sun Friday. “If he doesn’t resign in the next few days, I think the council will need to do something, because it’s not fair for the people in that ward to not be represented. The seat’s either important or it’s not.”
Long was elected in 2016 to the Ward 6, Position 1 seat after Tim McCall resigned after he moved outside the city limits. He won a full four-year term in 2018.
Long has continued to receive his $9,996.48 annual council salary and health insurance benefits through July. Brian Richardson, Copenhaver’s chief administrative officer, said Long’s salary for August has now been “set aside until we can gain more clarity on the best course of action.”
In his July 5 email to the mayor, titled “Bobby Long Exit Plan,” Long said he and wife Val would not establish permanent residency in Burns, Oregon, until January.
“My plan: Continue my duties and obligations as Alderman until AFTER the November election by means of proxy (City Clerk) OR better yet, until the end of my term.” Long wrote. “I will review the agenda and submit my votes for each agenda item prior to the meeting or I can Zoom in and vote that way.”
Richardson said City Attorney Carol Duncan and lawyers for the Arkansas Municipal League, which provides services to 500 cities and towns across the state, have determined both of the options Long outlined for meeting participation would be illegal under Arkansas law.
Meetings via Zoom had been permitted during Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s pandemic emergency declaration, but that has since expired.
Three people, Derrick Coleman, Dr. Anthony Coleman and Larry Hagar, have filed as candidates in the general election for the Ward 6 seat. Prior to the filing period, Long, in his email to Copenhaver, argued against appointing a temporary replacement.
“I think it would not be advantageous to me, you, the appointee, or the citizens to have an appointment to this position with the election that close,” he wrote.
Later in the correspondence, Long said, “If I were to vacate that seat in August, there is a possibility of 2 representatives in less than 5 months on the council. I think it is an unnecessary risk for you to appoint someone for 3 months until the election. If they lose, then there would be the perception that your person didn’t win and the actual winner not having your support even though that would not be the case. If the appointee runs and does not win, we have the actual winner who could be in the seat, just waiting until 1/1/2023. That also puts you at odds with the voters.”
Council member Chris Moore, in an email Friday to Copenhaver, fellow council members and Duncan, cited two provisions in state law regarding city council organization and proceedings.
“I believe the correct course of action is as follows. Motion by council to declare seat vacant. Decision by the council how to fill seat. I believe a.c.a. 14-43-501 and 14-42-103 support my position.”
At about the same time, Copenhaver emailed council members.
“This is a unique situation that I have discussed with AML and Carol about how to handle situations like this, but I think it is a discussion that we need to have in the next council meeting with the facts in our hands,” Copenhaver wrote. “To be clear, there has not been a decision made, and this is something council will need to decide regarding what path you want to take regarding action on this matter.”
The council’s next regular meeting is Sept. 6.
