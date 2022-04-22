JONESBORO — Police Chief Rick Elliott and 2nd Judicial District Prosecutor Keith Chrestman hope a change in sentencing enacted last year will help put away violent offenders for longer times.
Act 946 was introduced and adopted by the State of Arkansas 93rd General Assembly in April 2021. According to a statement by Elliott and Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, “This act prohibits parole for a person convicted of the offense of possession of a firearm by certain persons. This means if you are a convicted felon who commits a violent gun crime, you will serve every day of your sentence. This bill was written and introduced by the Arkansas Sheriff’s Association.”
“This helps getting our most serious offenders off the streets,” Elliott said. “We’re seeing repeat offenders back on the streets (after being paroled).”
He said felons who used guns to commit a violent crime have, in the past, gotten paroled after serving a fraction of their sentence.
“Now, if you get 10 years, you serve 10 years,” Elliott said.
He said if a criminal is in possession of a gun, but doesn’t use it, while committing a violent crime, they still face the non-parole law.
In the past, Elliott has used the federal courts to try cases for arrests made by his officers who are federally accredited. Federal laws mandate an inmate serve his or her entire sentence without a chance of parole.
He said sentencing enhancements for using guns or being involved in gang activity in a crime could see some criminals facing 20-year sentences or more.
“It’ll get these bad actors off of our streets,” Elliott said. “It’s another tool in the prosecutor’s belt.”
“This new law can be a powerful tool to put violent offenders away,” Chrestman said in a statement Thursday. “Sheriff Boyd, Chief Elliott and I are coordinating and selecting the best cases to bring before a Craighead County jury. And we’re planning to do so in the next several months.”
