JONESBORO — Jonesboro Animal Control officials advised residents in the southwest part of the city on Thursday to keep a close eye on their four-legged friends.
In the past several weeks Jonesboro Animal Control has picked up several sick raccoons and a couple of foxes that appear to show symptoms of distemper.
There are two types of distemper, both canine and feline distemper – although their names are similar, they are caused by different viruses and both are highly contagious, potentially fatal and can be spread by wildlife, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association website, https://www.avma.org.
Symptoms of both viruses include fever, nasal discharge, coughing, lethargy, reduced appetite, vomiting, severe diarrhea and dehydration.
The sick animals have been sent to Arkansas Game and Fish to be tested, but it can take several weeks for the results, Larry Rogers, Jonesboro Animal Control supervisor, said Thursday.
“Unfortunately distemper is hard to diagnose,” Rogers said, “and it is often too late. So we want to go on the safe side, and remind people ‘do not’ approach these animals even if they seem docile or even if they are already dead. We encourage people to call animal control.
“While distemper is not transmittable to humans,” Rogers added, “until we get the results citizens should take precautions because distemper is sometimes confused with viruses such as rabies, as animals – usually foxes, raccoons or skunks that normally are nocturnal – can wander out in daylight and appear disoriented.
There are vaccines for both dogs and cats, Rogers noted.
“We advise people to contact a veterinarian if they think something may be wrong with their pets,” he said. “Also, people should tell children not to touch animals no matter how cute they appear.”
Jenn Ballard, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission veterinarian in Little Rock, said on Thursday that she believes it is most likely canine distemper effecting the wildlife. She added that canine distemper is the most common type and is usually fatal. Plus, that is most likely the case since some of the animals have been foxes.
“We have been sent two animals for testing so far from the Jonesboro area,” Ballard said. “The first one was tested for rabies and the tests came back negative.”
The second one is currently enroute to the Little Rock lab, Ballard said, noting that it will then be sent on to a lab at the University of Georgia that does distemper testing.
Ballard advises residents not to handle any suspicious animals, keep pets away and have them vaccinated, and call Game and Fish or animal control immediately.
“Luckily,” Ballard said, “these type of outbreaks tend to end on their own, so pet owners just have to be careful and wait it out.”
Anyone who encounters one of these animals should contact Jonesboro Animal Control at 870-935-3920 or Jonesboro Police Department dispatch at 870-935-5551.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.