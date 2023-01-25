JONESBORO — A student-athlete from University of Mississippi reported to Jonesboro police Friday that someone entered the trunk of his vehicle in the 600 block of West Cherry Avenue and stole his firearm.
The Masterpiece 9 mm Mac 10 semi-automatic pistol is valued at $650.
A 59-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone entered his residence in the 900 block of East Matthews while he was in jail and stole items. Taken were a $500 generator, a $100 cell phone and a bottle of Xanax valued at $100.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that someone entered her property in the 1800 block of Self Circle and stole items. Taken were a washer and dryer valued at a $1,000, a bed valued at $500, a silver chest valued at $200 and clothing worth $200.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday night that someone broke into her residence in the 100 block of Leggett Street and stole items. Taken were a $500 television, a $350 Nintendo system, a charcoal switch light worth $200 and $1,200 in cash.
A construction worker told police Monday morning that someone stole tools from a construction site in the 3100 block of Peachtree Avenue. The total amount of the tools is $1,800.
A 46-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday afternoon that someone he knows stole EBT and debit cards and then threatened him with a pair of scissors when he confronted her. Stolen were over $1,300 in food and cash.
A 62-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday afternoon that someone broke into the window of her back door in the 2600 block of Glenn Place. No items were taken. Damage to the door is estimated at $800.
A 36-year-old man reported Sunday afternoon that someone broke into his residence in the 400 block of North Fisher Street and stole $300 in change.
A 61-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday afternoon that someone entered his truck in the 1400 block of Rosebud and stole a toolbox. The amount of items taken is listed at $1,200.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday morning that someone broke into his residence in the 500 block of State Street and stole items. Taken were tools and a cooler with a total worth of $500.
A 55-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her credit cards were stolen Friday morning in the 1200 block of South Caraway Road and charges were made to them. The total amount was more than $200.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday morning that two saws were stolen from his truck in the 1100 block of Madison Street. The saws are valued at $2,500.
A 40-year-old Lake City woman told police Friday morning that someone had forged two of her checks at a bank in the 2900 block of East Highland Drive. The checks totaled $22,860.
