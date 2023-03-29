HARRISBURG — Local superintendents had the chance to meet with Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva to discuss the new LEARNS Act and what the next steps are on Tuesday morning at the Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative in Harrisburg.
The LEARNS Act, SB294, which was signed into law by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on March 8, will make several changes to the state education system.
In an interview after Tuesday’s meeting, Oliva said that the act is the largest investment in public education that this state has ever seen.
“It’s a comprehensive package that gives local school districts the necessary resources and the support they need to make sure that every student, from early learning to career has the ability to be successful,” Oliva said.
According to Oliva the meeting, and others like it, was an effort to be accessible and answer question from the superintendents across the state.
He said that there are 15 educational cooperatives throughout the state and each of those are made up of regional superintendents, so when the LEARNs bill was signed into law they made a commitment to the superintendents.
“We made a commitment to go and visit all the superintendents,” he said. “To sit down in their neighborhoods to talk about next steps and how we can improve teaching, learning and student outcomes. To implement the LEARNs Bill with fidelity and figure out what support they need and to see if they would lend us access to their high quality staff as we go through the rules making process and solidify how some of the priorities outlined in the bill will be implemented.
He said that there were somethings that had to be put to the side to get back to them later on, but all in all it was real productive conversation.
Manila School District Superintendent Jason Evers said on Tuesday that Oliva had made it clear that he was willing to listen to them regarding obstacles and issues that they may have as big or small schools and to help them figure those out.
“He [Oliva] did push me to be a little more optimistic and confident and that we will have the funds to do the raises and to meet the LEARNs bill obligations and directives,” Evers said.
Cross County School District Superintendent Nathan Morris added that he believes that they are fortunate.
“I believe that all the superintendents and school leaders across the state are extremely fortunate and excited that we have a practitioner in the commissioner’s [secretary’s] spot with our state now,” Morris said.
“In our district we value growth with our students and I think that the one thing that we all picked up today was the high priority on growth, especially early education with our students,” he said. “We are excited in our district that some of the things that we align with on growth model, growth model with students, growth model with teachers, is that we are going to see that pushed on the state level as well.
“So we have that partnership with all schools and we have an opportunity with everyone to grow, because it doesn’t matter if you are an “A” school or an “F” school, everyone can grow.”
Trumann School District Superintendent Brandie Williams agreed, noting that there is a lot of poverty in Northeast Arkansas and that the one thing Trumann School has always focused on was growth.
“Growth for every single child. No matter where you are coming from, what is going on in your life, if you have been in our door for 30 days or for 12 years, or whatever that is is. I think what was very important today is that Secretary Oliva and his staff were very transparent with us,” she said, noting that it was a conversation with set goals and how to reach those goals to give opportunities to all kids.
She said that she has explained to her own staff that there is a lot of information on social media pages but with in that was a lot of misinformation as well.
“We need to be really patient as rules are written,” she continued. “That’s not an overnight process and we all need to be willing and open to those conversations when the opportunities when they arise.”
She said that she shared with her staff some of the opportunities, such as being a part of the rule-making process through the work groups that will develop recommendations for the rules.
Oliva also spoke a little on funding, noting that there are different sections that create different opportunities for families and teachers.
“I think that one of the exciting parts in there, especially for some of our families with struggling learners, is the opportunity for parents to apply for up to $500 to obtain tutoring services to support their child.”
He also noted other opportunities as well, such an opportunity for teachers, especially teachers who are in special learning, to apply to make up to an additional $10,000 dollars based on their performance, which he said was part of the rules that they would be going through and navigating.
Another was the choice scholarship programs or educational freedom accounts that parents can choose to be a part of so that they can have their children attend other educational options such as private schools and to funds go toward their tuition.
“There are a lot of different opportunities for parents and schools,” he said.
He also noted that teachers are a high priority for the LEARNs initiative.
“When it come to the LEARNs initiative and the priorities of the LEARNs initiative, teacher salaries being one of them, to make sure that every teacher receives at least a $2,000 dollar increase or has a starting pay of up to $50,000,” he said noting that the funds to support the increase come from a different category in the state budget, so the school district budget would still receive their foundation funding and their matrix and categorical funding because that is not a part of the LEARNs initiative.
He also cleared a few myths as he called them, stating that there will be accountability for both students and the private schools. He noted that although rules have not been defined yet, no direct payments would go to parents. The payment would go directly to the schools and if it did not work out and the student chose something else the school would not continue to receive funding for that child.
