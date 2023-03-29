230329-JS-learns-act-photo

Brandie Williams with Trumann School District, Jason Evers with Manila School District and Nathan Morris with Cross County School District were among the area superintendents who visited with Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva during a meeting at the Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative in Harrisburg on Tuesday morning.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

HARRISBURG — Local superintendents had the chance to meet with Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva to discuss the new LEARNS Act and what the next steps are on Tuesday morning at the Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative in Harrisburg.

The LEARNS Act, SB294, which was signed into law by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on March 8, will make several changes to the state education system.