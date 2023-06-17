WYNNE — After arriving on Sunday, an Ozark Mission Project (OMP) team spent the week in the Wynne area, where they spent their days performing free minor home repairs for those in need.
The campers, or community builders as they are called at OMP, also assisted with tornado cleanup efforts at the Wynne First United Methodist Church (FUMC), which suffered severe damage after the confirmed EF3 tornado hit on March 31.
The tornado cut through much of the town, destroying several homes and businesses (including the FUMC) and leaving four dead.
According to a press release from the Ozark Mission Project, OMP is a nonprofit organization that brings youth groups to mission sites across Arkansas each summer to serve individuals and families.
The organization does minor home repair projects, which can range from yard work to more challenging tasks, such as construction of porches and wheelchair ramps. The teens strive to meet the needs of the community through these projects while simultaneously building relationships with those they are serving.
Because of donations, OMP is able to provide service projects at no-cost to individuals and families; plus, age, income and religion are not requirements when applying for a service project.
OMP hosted this first service week in Wynne, Little Rock and North Little Rock, as youth and adults were estimated to complete more than 100 service projects.
The Wynne team stayed at First United Methodist Church in Forrest City, due to the damage at Wynne FUMC; while the Little Rock teams stayed at the Lakewood United Methodist Church and St. James United Methodist Church in Little Rock.
OMP summer staffer Carly Allen said on Thursday that they were originally scheduled to stay at Wynne, but they were able to get accommodations in Forrest City instead.
“God worked it out for us,” Allen said, noting that the organization picks their locations a year in advance, so they had no idea Wynne (or North Little Rock, which was also hit by a devastating EF3 tornado on March 31) would need the extra help at the time the locations were chosen.
Wynne FUMC Head Pastor Matt Carter, who has been with the church since 2019, said Wynne had hosted an OMP team last year as well, so they were grateful to be able to host them again.
However, after the tornado hit, he said they had to team up with the Forrest City church to help facilitate the needs of the group.
“Luckily the tornado only damaged the building and all of our church members were okay,” he said. “We will rebuild it.”
“We are still waiting on the insurance company, but we are doing our best,” he continued, noting that they have set an alternate meeting place for now and are using the First United Methodist Church Youth Services as the main office and headquarters for the church until the repairs can be made.
After starting as an OMP camp driver in 2002, Carter has participated in 27 camps during his 20 years as a pastor.
OMP summer staffer Reed Broroughs of Maumelle said as the church was still in such disrepair, the group was mostly doing cleanup and landscaping for the Wynne FUMC, however between the 60 members in their group, they had already been able to help individuals, not only in Wynne, but also in Forrest City, Cherry Valley and Palestine.
Allen, who started as a camper 13 years ago, said she loves helping others through her work with OMP.
The daughter of a pastor, Allen started as a youth member and has been everything from to a community builder to a volunteer to college staff to her now paid position of summer staff member.
“Although everyone in this camp is from Arkansas, we do have students in our other camps that are from as far away as Colorado,” she said. “We have kids from seventh grade through high school graduates, plus older volunteers as well.”
Allen explained that OMP was founded with one camp in 1986, however it now hosts 12 missions each summer.
She also noted that they were lucky to have several dedicated OMP community builders including 18-year-old Miah Anchondo of Siloam Springs and 17-year-old Cole Carper of Little Rock.
Like Allen, Anchondo is the daughter of a pastor.
Anchondo said she is the daughter of her Manny Anchondo, who is the youth pastor at the First Church in Siloam Springs.
“My dad has done 25 OMP camps,” she stated. “This is my ninth camp. I have been doing OMP camps for five or six years now because I got to start as soon as I was old enough.”
“I love the worship at the end of the day,” Anchondo said excitedly. “It’s my favorite part. You work so hard all day and then the worship at the end of the day just makes you feel amazing.”
Allen said that Carper also loves the OMP camps and bragged that he is wonderful with a drill.
“Although he is legally blind, he is one of the hardest workers in the group,” she said, noting that he has also proved his musical talents as he has quickly become the camp DJ.
Carper, who is a is a member of the St. James UMC in Little Rock, laughed that he just has wonderful taste in music.
“I love doing camps with the church,” he said. “I have done camps since I was in middle school.
In fact he said that this was his third year with OMP and his seventh year doing missions with his church.
“I do my best,” he said. “I love to drill and to assemble things. To know that you built something is just an awesome feeling.”
According to the Ozark Mission Project website, OMP also hosts two missions for elementary-aged children and a mission trip for college students with approximately 1,500 youth, young adults and families annually participating to serve close to 30 counties and all four corners of Arkansas.
OMP was incorporated as a 501(c)(3) non-profit in 1995 and was run solely by volunteers until 2004, when OMP hired its first executive director.
“The work that’s done throughout our state is vital,” Bailey Faulkner, current OMP executive director, said. “We wouldn’t be able to complete the projects without help from others. Everyone is busy and pulled in many different directions and we appreciate the youth and adults that made time to give time.”
Other 2023 Summer Missions will travel across the state visiting several towns including Conway, Fayetteville, Siloam Springs, West Memphis and Rogers.
For additional information about the Ozark Mission Project, visit their website at https://www.ozarkmissionproject.org.
