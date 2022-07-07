PARAGOULD — A Paragould woman died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash on the Highway 412 Bypass near Arkansas 358, according to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary.
Jeri Sue Banks, 55, was killed when the 2000 GMC Sierra she was driving westbound on Highway 412 attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and struck an eastbound 2013 Freightliner.
The accident, which occurred at 9:06 a.m., was east of the Highway 358 intersection, according to local police, and the intersection was not a contributing factor to the crash.
The report stated that operator of the tractor-trailer attempted to avoid the crash but was unable to do so and came to rest overturned in the ditch on the south side of the roadway.
According to the report, the driver of the semi, Eduardo Trevino, 42, of Harlington was injured and was transported to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.