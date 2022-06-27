JONESBORO — A Washington state man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Poinsett County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Jordan T. Hunter, 31, of Rainier, Wash., died after the 2012 GMC Sierra he was driving on Arkansas 1 at Senteney Road crossed the center line to the left, then over-corrected moving to the right and ran off the road. The vehicle overturned several times.
Daniel Nye, 54, of West Plains, Mo., a passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to Regional One in Memphis to be treated.
In other police reports:
A 56-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday afternoon that someone broke into her residence in the 3200 block of Parkwood Road and stole items. Taken were a gun safe containing multiple firearms, a 55-inch television valued at $300 and jewelry valued at $500.
An 18-year-old Arkansas State student told police Saturday morning that he was robbed on the sidewalk between McDonald’s and the Bookstore on Johnson Avenue. Cash totaling $175 was stolen.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday night that someone kicked in her back door, assaulted her and stole her car in the 700 block of Marshall Street. The vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra, is valued at $22,000.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle and stole items in the 4400 block of Culberhouse Drive. Taken were at least eight debit/credit cards and $103 in cash.
Police arrested William Carlstrom, 27, of Machesney, Ill., on Friday afternoon following a traffic stop by the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force at the intersection of U.S. 67 North in Corning. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.