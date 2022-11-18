PARAGOULD — A person was in custody Thursday morning in connection with a shooting in Paragould, according to police.

The Paragould Emergency Services received a call around 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday about an altercation in the 400 block of East Court Street, authorities said in a media release.

The altercation between two subjects led to one person being shot.

Police said the gunshot wound was not life-threatening.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time, according to Paragould police.