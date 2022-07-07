JONESBORO — After several fires were reported over the weekend, Craighead became one of the first counties in Arkansas to declare a burn ban, however as the heatwave continues more then a third of the counties statewide have also declared bans and two-thirds of the state are listed as moderate risk of wildfire danger.
According to the Arkansas Forestry Commission website, of the 75 counties in Arkansas, there were 27 counties with burn bans as of Thursday afternoon with the majority of those counties in Northern Arkansas including: Carroll, Clay, Cleburne, Craighead, Cross, Faulkner, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Howard, Independence, Izard, Johnson, Lawrence, Logan, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Poinsett, Polk, Pope, Randolph, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren and White counties.
There was also 53 counties that were at moderate risk of wildfire danger, included all of the northern counties, most central counties and a few southern counties, as well.
Counties under moderate risk of wildfire danger include:
Arkansas, Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Crawford, Crittenden, Cross, Faulkner, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Howard, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Little River, Logan, Lonoke, Madison, Marion, Mississippi, Monroe, Montgomery, Newton, Perry, Phillips, Pike, Poinsett, Polk, Pope, Prairie, Pulaski, Randolph, Scott, Searcy, Sebastian, Sevier, Sharp, St. Francis, Stone, Van Buren Washington, White, Woodruff and Yell counties.
Jonesboro Fire Department Fire Chief Martin Hamrick said that they were busy on Thursday due to several grass and dumpster throughout the city.
“Just don’t burn,” Hamrick said. “If you have leaves or debris, bag it or wait until we get some rain and the burn ban is lifted.”
The heat reached 101 degrees Thursday and felt like 107, according to the AccuWeather website, and the heat is expected to be 101 degrees again today, which is a near heat record as the record stands at 103 degree on this day in 1980.
