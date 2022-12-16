JONESBORO — Area volunteers are celebrating the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes that will send a message to children around the world: God loves you, and you’re not forgotten!
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, invites individuals to pack shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The global Christmas project then delivers these gifts to children in need.
Although drop-off locations have closed for the year, there is still time to share hope and love with children overseas by packing a gift-filled shoebox online. Shoeboxes built online go to some of the hardest-to-reach areas in the world.
To fill a shoebox online, individuals can browse www. samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
