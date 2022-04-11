JONESBORO — A joint operation by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, the Jonesboro Police Department and the 2nd District Judicial Drug Task Force has resulted in 120 arrest warrants being issued, according to Sheriff Marty Boyd and Police Chief Rick Elliott on Monday.
Operation Spring Cleaning began five months ago, Boyd said. Sixty arrests have been made, and 60 more are expected, he said.
All of the suspects are in Craighead County, Boyd said.
“We’ve made six arrests so far today,” Boyd said early Monday afternoon. “But the day is young.”
He said more than 40 law enforcement officers were involved in Operation Spring Cleaning, including officers from the Trumann, Paragould and West Memphis police departments.
“It was a collaborative effort by various law enforcement agencies,” Elliott said Monday. “It’s law enforcement working together. We’ve learned through networking that we’re better by working together.”
Monday was phase 3 of the operation, Boyd said.
Phase two resulted in the first 60 arrests.
The aim of the operation was “to get drug dealers and violent offenders off of our streets,” he said.
He said drugs, firearms and cash were seized.
Elliott said some of the investigation is ongoing.
