JONESBORO — A proposal to rezone property on Belt Street gained scrutiny Tuesday, as neighboring property owners told city council members they had not been notified of the proposal.
Not only that, but it’s been eight months since the proposal by Weston Wagner had gone to the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.
Back on June 14, the MAPC voted 7-0 to recommend rezoning of the property north of 804 Belt St. from R-1 single family residential to RM-12 multifamily, which would permit up to 12 housing units per acre. Wagner initially proposed up to 16 units, but agreed to a commission request to reduce the density. That land is adjacent to property Wagner owns that is zoned R-3, which permits up to 18 units per acre.
The council heard the first of three required readings of the proposal at its Feb. 7 meeting. Final action is scheduled for March 7.
Minutes from that commission meeting in June indicated no one opposed Wagner’s proposal.
Billy Brown, who lives nearby on Mays Road, and said he represents an organization called the Northside Coalition for the Betterment of Jonesboro, said residents whose property adjoin the land in question “overwhelmingly” oppose the measure.
He provided a petition in opposition signed by 17 people who live in the vicinity.
“And they’re opposing it based on traffic,” Brown said, noting the property is near Success School on Fisher Street.
Brown said he had noticed the blue sign signifying that a rezoning proposal was in process had been on the property for months, but had never seen any meeting notices.
Patti Lack, who routinely opposes multifamily rezonings anywhere in the city, questioned the lengthy delay between the MAPC meeting and council consideration. She said there had recently been a shooting near the site.
“So, I hope you guys consider that just because someone wants to change and build some more apartments, they could build some nice houses,” Lack said. “And I think we need to get to the point that enough apartments is enough. Let’s start really focusing and making this a nice town.”
Council member Dr. Charles Coleman, who lives on Fisher Street, said, “That whole corner is a problem, period. It’s right next to that school.”
As for the time lag, City Attorney Carol Duncan and Planning Director Derrel Smith said they have been unable to find anything in the city’s Code of Ordinances that sets a deadline for advancing MAPC recommendations to the council agenda.
“We’ve had a lot of them not go to the next council meeting,” Smith said of rezoning requests. “I mean, there’s been a lot that would take a month or two to get to the council.” However, he said he’s never seen a delay this long.
Coleman said he doesn’t oppose apartments, except in certain areas.
“And that area is a bad area,” he said.
For his part, Wagner told council members it took a little longer to place the proposal on the council agenda for a variety of reasons.
“Because once I got approved at MAPC, I had to go through and get a replat, turn two lots into one,” Wagner explained. “That took a little bit of time. I have several properties here in Jonesboro, houses, duplexes, different stuff like that. I got busy doing that. This kind of got put on the back burner.”
Also heard on second reading Tuesday was a proposed ordinance that would change the name of the Jonesboro, Arkansas, Residential Housing and Healthcare Facilities Board to the Jonesboro, Arkansas, Public Facilities Board. It would also broaden the power of the board to facilitate financing for more types of projects.
Council members also heard the final reading and adopted two rezoning ordinances.
Wescott Enterprises, LLC gained approval to change 1.55 acres at 5618 S. Caraway Road from R-1 to C-3 general commercial with a limited use overlay to exclude RV parks.
A proposal by Cornerstone United Methodist Church to rezone 2.83 acres at 1916 Disciple Drive, off of East Johnson Avenue (U.S. 49) from R-1 single family residential to C-4 Neighborhood Commercial also gained approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.