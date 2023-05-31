JONESBORO — As students enter high school, they have several opportunities available to them as they prepare for their futures.
According to Jennifer Snyder, Career and Technical Education (CTE) coordinator at the Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative in Harrisburg, there are phenomenal programs students can take advantage of while still in high school.
“There are several high schools and colleges in our area that participate and will help students get certificate and degrees,” she said noting some local community colleges such as ASU-Newport in Newport, Jonesboro and Marked Tree; Black River Technical College in Pocahontas and Paragould; and Arkansas Northeastern College in Blytheville.
According to Snyder there are a lot of different pathways from work-based training and on-the-job training such as apprenticeships and internships; to CTE programs in fields such as welding and nursing; to concurrent education to earn college credits such as pre-educator programs for paraprofessional certificates, which allows students to enter the teaching profession within two years of completing high school.
“Some students are set to start $40,000, $50,000 or even $70,000 jobs when they graduate,” she said.
She said that a good source of information on these types of programs offered is the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) Division of Career and Technical Education (DCTE) website at https://dcte.ade.arkansas.gov.
Nettleton High School CTE Principal Reshad Sims said in an email on Wednesday that they had a Nettleton student graduate with a degree from ASU-Newport, but he did that through the Northeast Arkansas Career and Technical Center (NEACTC) at Jonesboro High School.
“Our students are exposed to these courses by choosing to attend the Tech Center,” he said.
Sherry Bookout, NEACTC guidance counselor and student affairs director, said on Tuesday that more and more students are working toward degrees or certifications while still in high school.
“Northeast Arkansas Career and Tech Center students see the value in jumpstarting both their education and their future career,” Bookout said, noting some will complete certificates or degrees while still in high school. “They are able to achieve this milestone due to the significant time and effort they put into their studies as well as support given to them by their instructors.”
According to Bookout, NEACTC partners with concurrent credit colleges offering CP (Certificate of Proficiency) attainment for their students.
“A CP is a higher education option that focuses on course work that enhances a person’s skill set and prepares them for employment,” she explained.
“Students who earn this CP while at NEACTC get to walk in a college graduation the same month the student graduates from high school,” Bookout continued.
“During the 2022-23 school year students received CP attainment in Culinary Arts, CNA and Advanced Manufacturing,” she stated. “All of our alignment for concurrent credit and with possible CP degree attainment is with ASU-N and University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College.”
“NEACTC wants to continue to enhance our students’ education while at the career center with new CP offerings in Welding Fundamentals, and a CP in Information Communication Technology available through our Computer Science Networking Program of Study. Both new CP offerings are Certificate Of Proficiency that are offered through ASU-N,” Bookout contiued.
She also noted that this year NEACTC had 82 students graduate with their CP credential/degree from ASU-N and UAPTC colleges; and 663 complete Industry Recognized Certifications from the 11 different career ready programs, including: Auto Service, Auto Collision, Computer Networking, UAS/Drones, Culinary Arts, Certified Nursing Assistant, Medical Professions, Advanced Manufacturing, Welding, HVACR and Industrial Technology.
To receive more information about NEACTC and their programs, students can speak to their school counselors, visit NEACTC on social media, on the website at neactc.com, or by phone number 870-933-5891 and ask for the Student Affairs office.
Darenda Kersey, business technology instructor at BRTC, said in an email on Friday that the community college is seeing more and more high school students complete college credentials while in high school.
“This year we awarded over 180 credentials (Basic Certificates, Certificates of Proficiencies and Technical Certificates) to juniors and seniors in our Career & Technical program,” Kersey said.
“We also have a student on track to complete the associate degree in Industrial Maintenance next year as a senior in high school,” she continued, noting that she has had multiple high schools recently reach out to her asking to map out a plan for their students who want to obtain the Associate Degree in General Education by the time they graduate high school.
In fact, she said of the 124 high school juniors and seniors enrolled in the BRTC CTC program this past year, only 10 did not earn a certificate or credential of some kind.
“In the BRTC Career and Technical Center, we offer programs of study in Nursing Assisting (CNA), Phlebotomy, Patient Care Tech, EMT, Welding, Industrial Electricity & Electronics, Machine Tool Technology, Auto Service Technology, Auto Body Collision Repair, and next year we are adding a program in Robotics & Industrial Automation,” Kersey said.
“We also have high school students taking our general education classes concurrently working toward the Associate of Arts in General Education,” she continued, noting that they are also seeing high school students start working toward their Associate of Science in Education for K-6.
“They can complete the Certificate of Proficiency in this area before graduating high school, possibly start working as a Parapro in a local school district while continuing their education completely online to become a certified teacher,” she stated.
For more information contact Kersey at darenda.kersey@blackrivertech.edu or 870-248-4184.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.