JONESBORO — The first reading of the emergency ordinance to adopt Base Level Engineering (BLE) Studies was read during the Craighead County Quorum Court meeting on Monday night at the Craighead County Extension Office in Jonesboro.
The meeting’s alternate location was due its annual meeting and dinner with Craighead County Extension representatives.
After the dinner, the meeting started at its normal time with the first reading of the emergency ordinance to adopt BLE Studies by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), because the Arkansas Legislature has delegated the responsibility to local governmental units to adopt regulations to minimize flood losses.
This ordinance resulted in much discussion among the court members.
According to the ordinance, FEMA has identified Special Flood Hazard Areas of Craighead County including unincorporated areas in the current scientific and engineering report, which is dated Sept. 27, 1991 and is entitled “The Flood Insurance Study (FIS) for Craighead County,” along with an effective Flood Rate Map (FIRM) of the same date.
The ordinance also states that FEMA has identified additional areas of flood risk within Craighead County in its most recent scientific and engineering reports entitled “Lower St. Francis Watershed BLE Analysis,” “Cache Watershed BLE Analyst” and “L’Anguille Watershed BLE Analysis.”
Therefore, the court was introducing and recommending the adoption of the new scientific and engineering reports for regulating development in specific FEMA Zones and in Local Special Flood Hazard Areas within the jurisdiction of Craighead County, where BLE is available.
The reading of the ordinance automatically trigger a response by Justice Darrel Cook who asked about the 1991 date on the report and map.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day responded by explaining that although the 1991 map was still the map of record, the new map was available and that was why they wanted to adopt the new map.
Justice Terry Couch also had questions about the ordinance as he asked if the newer studies had been “done better” then the old BLE maps, noting complaints of his own about the one ones in use.
Day noted his complaints and explained a little about how the studies work, for example if a levee is in disrepair then it is viewed as if it doesn’t exist.
“There were areas we were concerned about,” Day said, “but there was little difference between the studies in those areas.”
Cook then said that he had looked at the maps, noting the new maps had his house in a flood zone but the old one didn’t.
Day noted that the new studies have already been completed using FEMA’s 2.0 Risk Estimator.
According to the FEMA website, FEMA is updating the National Flood Insurance Program’s (NFIP) risk rating methodology through the implementation of a new pricing methodology called Risk Rating 2.0, which leverages industry best practices and cutting-edge technology to enable FEMA to deliver rates that are actuarially sound, equitable, easier to understand and better reflect a property’s flood risk.
Day said that the maps would eventually be updated to the new ones on the federal level, as well.
“Yes the maps remove some areas and adds some areas,” Day said, “but eventually it will become the new map anyway,” noting that the new maps will help the residents of Craighead County make wise decisions.
Next up was the first readings of an ordinance updating the Craighead County Employment Policy for Military Leave and an emergency ordinance establishing the minimum cost amount per item purchased to be recorded as a fixed asset, which were both read without any follow up discussion.
Next was the appropriation ordinance for Fund 3537, FY21 Connect & Protect grant, which passed without issue and added lines for general supplies, small equipment and other miscellaneous.
The last item on the agenda was a resolution to reappoint Nancy Moring to the Equalization Board, which if passed would have reappointed Moring to an additional three year term starting on June 6, 2022, and expiring on June 6, 2025.
However, this resolution was tabled after Justice Steve Cline asked if Moring could even run for a third term.
Day said that they would double check and revisit the issue at the next meeting in two weeks.
As the meeting came to an end, Day announced that, after three separate consultant proposals on American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding, the county had chosen AG Witt & Associates to help manage the over $21 million in ARP funding that the county had been granted.
Although Day noted that the county has received the first $10 million, he said the county wanted to hire the consultants to insure that the money is used according to the specified guidelines for the funds to help the county and its residents as much as possible through various projects from expanding county offices to community projects and helping non-profits.
“They were the most reasonably priced at $250 per hour,” Day said, noting that the accounting firm was the lowest priced of the three firms interviewed, with the other two being two and four times that amount per hour.
He also noted that AG Witt & Associates was founded and is led by James Lee Witt, who is a former White House Cabinet Member and FEMA director under the tenure of U.S. President Bill Clinton, which gives him useful experience in disaster management, coordination and recovery.
