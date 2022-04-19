JONESBORO — Local veteran responders of the “We Are The 22” (WAT22) are trying to spread the word about their organization, which is an innovative group that is focused on direct veteran suicide intervention across the state.
WAT22 Responder Wes Holt of Harrisburg said on Friday that they are a vet-on-vet team of responders that work alongside law enforcement to provide peer-on-peer support.
“We are called in second to law enforcement,” Holt said. “We are basically vets in vests who volunteer our time to help out law enforcement when they get a call on a veteran in need of help.”
Holt said that he and WAT22 Responders Lee Heagwood and Shane Perkins, who are both from Jonesboro, are part of the Region Six unit that is composed of nine veteran volunteer responders who take care of 12 counties here in Northeast Arkansas.
Holt served in the United States Marine Corps, while Perkins and Heagwood were both Navy Seabees with the United States Naval Construction Battalions.
“Our teams are on standby 24 hours a day to respond in person to Arkansas veterans in suicidal crisis to provide peer support and get them to the help they need,” Holt said.
“We have to learn the warning signs and get them to the mental health that they need,” Perkins said, noting that there are more then 22 veterans who lose their lives to suicide everyday nationwide.
“We hope to change that statistic through peer mentorship between veterans,” Holt added.
“A lot of them need to get into the VA (Veterans Affairs),” he said. “Isolation and lack of resources play a big part of the problem.”
Holt said that they do their best to talk the veterans down, and even take them to the VA themselves, noting that the reason the team is so successful is because there is no one better to send in to save a veteran, than someone who has been there and fought the same battles.
“Our veteran suicide response teams are trained in ASIST and SafeTalk, and they also receive special training,” Holt said.
“We are certified responders,” he said, noting that they are trained in CPR, tourniquets, and even the use of Narcan, as well.
“When we are notified of a veteran in crisis in the state of Arkansas,” Holt said. “We drop everything and actually go to the veteran who needs help.”
Heagwood said that the program is only available Arkansas right now, noting that there are 113 volunteers serving the entire state.
“In rural areas the numbers are high,” Perkins said, noting that they operate through the use of an encrypted app to help them get to who needs them.
“We need to be there before law enforcement goes in because a lot of the time the officers are just trying to catch the bad guy and don’t understand what the veteran is going though,” Holt said, noting that they have great respect for law enforcement. In fact Holt said that he had started out in law enforcement himself before joining the Marines.
Holt said that WAT22, which is based out of Little Rock, was founded by Mikel Brooks, who is also the president of the organization and has done two combat tours of duty and attempted suicide himself after returning home with disabling injuries.
According to their website, the 501(c)3 non-profit organization has a clear and focused mission which is to be the premier veteran suicide intervention organization: “We’re on a mission to directly intervene with veterans in suicidal crises, get them the help and support they need and point them to a fulfilling and rewarding life.”
For more information about WAT22 or how to volunteer or donate, visit their website at https://wearethe22.org.
