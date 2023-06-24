BLYTHEVILLE — The cities of Osceola and Gosnell have been awarded $200,000 each under the Mississippi County Infrastructure Grant Program.
Osceola’s funding is to be used to partially fund the survey, testing and repair of key parts of the city’s storm drainage system.
The city will map the oldest part of the water system, concentrated in the eastern section of Osceola. The city will conduct the survey and testing with the assistance of a camera to best determine where the biggest issues are and/or whether those issues are due to line penetration or internal blockages.
The city’s application said the most impoverished part of the community is the most affected by poor stormwater drainage. There, the system is older, the water drains more slowly, and the quality-of-life problems associated with lingering standing water are heightened.
County Judge Alan Nelson said in a news release the project “will ultimately not only improve the quality of life for many residents of Mississippi County, but also save the city much expense, over time, in locating and identifying the proper repairs that are needed within the older portions of their network.
Mayor Joe Harris Jr. expressed his appreciation to Nelson and other county officials.
“The county judge has knowledge of what the problems are in south Mississippi County, and he always tries to help meet our needs when we’ve asked,” Harris said. “We do have a problem with stormwater and this money will be very helpful to the City of Osceola and will be well spent.”
Gosnell’s funding will be used on various infrastructure projects that will assist in the current and future growth of the city, including the creation of new streets and/or the repair of some existing streets.
“Growth comes with a price tag, and we are proud to be able to offset some of that cost by assisting the City of Gosnell in upgrading their infrastructure to accommodate the new homes and population growth,” Nelson said.
Construction of the new Diamond Pointe subdivision has made infrastructiure improvements critical, said Mayor Jason Taylor.
“I want to thank the county for blessing our city with this grant to help us with this new subdivision,” Taylor said. “It is a very exciting time for our city. It has been years since we have seen this type of growth.
The unique Mississippi County Infrastructure Grant Program was developed after the county designated $2 million from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to fund innovative, effective infrastructure projects.
Each grant will provide up to $200,000 for municipalities within the county. The grants will fund up to 75 percent of the project costs, with 25 percent matched by the municipality.
