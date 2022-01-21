OSCEOLA — Mayor Sally Longo Wilson of Osceola has been appointed to the the National League of Cities Transportation and Infrastructure Services Federal Advocacy Committee.
Wilson was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities.
As a member of the committee, Wilson will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s municipalities before Congress, with the administration and at home.
“I am honored to be appointed to this prestigious national committee with 55 other elected officials from across the United States,” Wilson said in a news release. “With the recent approval of the federal infrastructure bill, it is important that our local cities and towns speak with a unified voice on Capital Hill. Being the only member from Arkansa, Mississippi and Tennessee, I will watch for specific concerns for the people of the Mid-South. As a civil engineer, I look forward to working with the other professional members at the national meetings and workshops and bring back ideas to the City of Osceola and other Mid-South communities.”
For more information on National League of Cities’ federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.
