OSCEOLA — On Wednesday, the Osceola Police Department asked Arkansas State Police’s Criminal Investigation Division to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred that morning outside a residence on Donaldson Street in Osceola.
Keivion Jones, 33, of Osceola, was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither the three officers present nor the three occupants of the home were injured.
Osceola officers arrived at the home at about 9:38 a.m. after locating a vehicle there that had been driven by a suspect who reportedly pointed a rifle at an employee of a local convenience store earlier in the morning.
According to reports from the officers, Jones exited the residence and pointed a rifle at them. During the encounter, officers fired their weapons, striking Jones.
According to WREG-TV in Memphis, relatives said Jones was unarmed, although his brother said he was licensed to carry. But WREG has seen video that appears to show Jones inside that gas station with an assault-style weapon pointing it at a worker.
A witness says police shot 15 times.
“Theonly thing you heard them say was, ‘Come out, come out,’” witness Nicola Banks told the television station. “You never heard them say ‘put your hands up’ or none of that, and then they just went to shooting, pop, pop, pop, pop. It’s crazy.”
Jones’ body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where manner and cause of death will be determined.
The investigation is ongoing.
An investigative case file will be presented to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with state law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.