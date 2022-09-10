OSCEOLA — United States Steel Corporation, through its Big River Works facilities, presented $1 million in donations to organizations in Osceola and Mississippi County on Wednesday to help equip the community for the future by strengthening infrastructure and essential services.

According to a press release, U.S. Steel convened a panel of local community leaders to advise the company on where its contributions would make the greatest impact. The grants were presented at a check-presentation ceremony on the steps of the Mississippi County Courthouse.