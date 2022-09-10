OSCEOLA — United States Steel Corporation, through its Big River Works facilities, presented $1 million in donations to organizations in Osceola and Mississippi County on Wednesday to help equip the community for the future by strengthening infrastructure and essential services.
According to a press release, U.S. Steel convened a panel of local community leaders to advise the company on where its contributions would make the greatest impact. The grants were presented at a check-presentation ceremony on the steps of the Mississippi County Courthouse.
Among the donations is a more than $425,000 grant to Osceola’s South Mississippi County Regional Medical Center to relocate the emergency room, which was damaged by flooding, buy life-saving equipment and construct a helipad.
provide new equipment for Osceola’s police, firefighters, city services and first responders ($405,000).
fund a program for at-risk youth by the Arkansas Northeast College Foundation ($80,000)
offer additional funding for the Mississippi County Community Foundation and the Mississippi County Arkansas Economic Opportunity Commission, which both serve the broader community ($30,000 each).
match a federal grant to improve Luxora Park ($20,000).
Daniel R. Brown, U.S. Steel’s senior vice president of advanced technology steelmaking and chief operating officer of Big River Steel Works, said they are fortunate to be able to make meaningful contributions.
“U.S. Steel is committed to the communities where we live and work, because helping foster a thriving community is essential for everyone’s success,” he said. “Our acquisition of Big River Steel and investment in a new mill here is not just about delivering profitable steel solutions. It is also about making a positive economic impact on the greater Osceola community and helping revitalize its historic status as a bastion of American industry and innovation.”
Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson expressed her appreciation on behalf of the residents of Osceola.
“We appreciate the tremendous support and ongoing partnership of U.S. Steel. U.S. Steel is a great corporate neighbor for Osceola and our surrounding communities,” she said. “With their generous gift, we will be able to purchase, among other things, AEDs, medical trauma kits and fire extinguishers for the Osceola Police Department, Osceola Fire Department and fire departments from the surrounding towns of Wilson, Keiser and Luxora.”
U.S. Steel’s partners at Entergy Arkansas were inspired by these efforts and have committed to also donate $100,000 to bolster the community projects recognized on Wednesday.
