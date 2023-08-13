OSCEOLA — Hybar, a newly- formed company, has announced that it has successfully raised $700 million in capital to build, start up and run a technologically-advanced, environmentally-sustainable scrap metal recycling steel rebar mill in Osceola.

The Mississippi Delta town is working its way back from challenging economic times over the past 20 years as jobs were moved overseas. The city’s population is approximately 8,000, and for the first time in years is growing as new homes are being constructed.