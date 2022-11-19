OSCEOLA — Ground was broken on Tuesday for Riverback Estates, an estimated $30 million housing development project in Mississippi County, according to a press release issued by Jonesboro-based Olympus Construction.
Olympus Construction representatives, local county officials and business and community leaders gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony at the development’s location in Osceola.
“As a family-owned business, we understand the importance of being near your family, which is why we are very passionate about the redevelopment of Mississippi County,” said Tony Pardew, president and owner of Olympus Construction. “On average, homes in the Riverback Estates will cost around $300,000, directly addressing the growing need for affordable workforce housing. We are thrilled to break ground on this project that will make a difference for many families across the region.”
Established through community and industry partnerships, Riverback Estates will be made up of 100 affordable, luxury-style homes. The project is slated to be completed in 2024 and is a part of the Mississippi County Work Here Live Here credit program, an initiative from the Mississippi County Economic Development to pay 10 percent of the purchase price of any new homes bought by eligible local employees working in the manufacturing sector.
Clif Chitwood, president of the Great River Economic Development Foundation, said the Riverback Estates is a great addition to the Work Here Live Here initiative.
“As Mississippi County continues to look for ways to diversify and expand our economic profile, we are fully committed to providing better lodging options to increase the livability of our communities and lower the number of workers needing to commute outside the county,” Chitwood said.
Sue Emry, executive vice president of Envirotech Vehicles said affordable, safe communities are vital as Mississippi County continues to take on new industries and further develop its skilled workforce.
“We are proud of the dedication and collaboration we have seen throughout the community for supporting infrastructure and economic growth, further showcasing that great things are coming to the region,” Emry said.
The collaboration to attract and retain a skilled workforce is one of the many reasons Envirotech Vehicles selected Osceola over other sites across the country.”
In 2022 alone, several manufacturing companies have relocated or announced plans for relocation or expansion to Mississippi County. These companies include Envirotech Vehicles, the state’s first and only commercial electric vehicle manufacturer; Sierra Group Roofing and Solar and its new manufacturing facility; Highbar LLC and more. This is in addition to the area’s growing steel production, with U.S. Steel Corp. announcing a new plant expansion near its Big River Steel facility. The surge of expansion and relocation has drastically increased demand for more housing in Mississippi County.
“Riverbank Estates is exactly the type of housing development we need to fuel our growing workforce,” said Jeffrey Magness, vice president at Magness Oil Company. “Like many other industries, we expect a continued increase in demand for wholesale fuel supplies and petroleum products. Developments like these help us better position ourselves to accommodate the needs of our industry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.