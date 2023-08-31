JONESBORO — Several Occupational Safety and Health Administration citations have been issued in a trench collapse that claimed the life of one man and injured two others in December of 2022.

According to the OSHA report, which remains open, meaning violations could be added or removed, Southern Diversified Technologies, Inc. of Little Rock had two employees inside a six-foot deep trench working on a damaged fiber optic cable when the collapse occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on Dec. 12.