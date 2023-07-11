230711-JS-pace-event-photo-nz

Christy Valentine (center), manager of academic programs at Hytrol, answers a question as Congressman Rick Crawford (from left), Randy Henderson, staff coordinator at Nucor; Graycen Bigger, executive director of NEA Intermodal Authority; Kevin Young, general manager of Axis and Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce chairman; and audience members listen during an industrial panel discussion on Monday at the Cooper Alumni Center on the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — U.S. Congressman Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, in cooperation with Arkansas State University, hosted a PACE (Preparing and Advancing Career Education) event on Monday at the Cooper Alumni Center on the A-State campus in Jonesboro.

According to a press release from Crawford’s office, the purpose of the event was to connect industry representatives, two-year colleges officials and economic development professionals with educators to discuss creative ways to build workforce partnerships within the classroom.