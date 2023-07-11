JONESBORO — U.S. Congressman Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, in cooperation with Arkansas State University, hosted a PACE (Preparing and Advancing Career Education) event on Monday at the Cooper Alumni Center on the A-State campus in Jonesboro.
According to a press release from Crawford’s office, the purpose of the event was to connect industry representatives, two-year colleges officials and economic development professionals with educators to discuss creative ways to build workforce partnerships within the classroom.
The program consisted of speakers and panels from the Arkansas Department of Career Tech Education, Arkansas Workforce Development, presidents representing four of the first congressional district’s two-year colleges, and representatives from major industry such as Hytrol, Big River Steel, Nucor, Anchor Packaging, Riceland, Trinity and Axis.
Crawford said on Monday that the PACE program was a product of the former STEM tour in Arkansas District 1.
“The PACE program has grown from our STEM tour, which we used to do for several years [before COVID],” Crawford said. “We kind of retooled it and came up with what we call our PACE event, which is preparing, advancing career education.
“It is where, just like we did with our STEM tour, we are pairing up educators and industry representatives so they can discuss the labor needs throughout the region,” Crawford explained.
“So educators kind of know what opportunities are out there, how to advise their students and what kind of education and skill sets are required for them to be successful,” he continued. “And on the industry side, we’re bringing them in to say, ‘here’s what we’re looking for,’ ‘here’s what we need’.”
“There’s a willingness to partner and to help achieve those goals,” he stated, noting that it was a collaborative effort from all parties represented.
Although this is the first year they have called it PACE, he said the STEM tours were held for about seven or eight years before COVID.
“ASU has been the integral partner because not only did they, when we were doing our STEM tour, provide the transportation, but they also provided the continuing education units for the participants,” Crawford stated. “They’re a great partner and also Arkansas State University as an institution has a big footprint in career and technical education, so that’s important to note as well. But all of the institutions that are represented here, it really reflects almost an embarrassment of riches with regard to educational opportunities.”
“In the first district of Arkansas, we have a lot of career and technical education opportunities,” he said. “The trick is really going into the high schools and demonstrating that so the educators know how to prepare their students and then going into the industry settings and making sure that they’re addressing the skill sets that they need to be successful.”
He also noted the importance of a custom curriculum, starting in high schools and working with industry adjunct professors that are certified through the community colleges.
“It’s a great partnership from education and industry,” Crawford said, noting that it was also unique to the first district of Arkansas.
“I would love to see other parts of the state do the same thing, and it’s an easy thing to replicate,” he said. “We’ve done this for a number of years, so it’s an easy template that we can pick up and drop in anywhere.”
He noted one good thing that has happened is the Be Pro Be Proud program, which he said sort of reflects this program statewide.
“It really kind of reflects the observation that they have had and that we need to be really getting right down into the high school and sometimes even in the junior high school level and preparing young people to be successful in their careers,” Crawford said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.