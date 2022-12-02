JONESBORO — Tis the season to have packages stolen from one’s front porch.
With the approach of the holidays, thefts have risen sharply in Jonesboro.
Since Nov. 1, Jonesboro police have gotten at least 13 reports of stolen packages.
On Nov. 15, a 48-year-old woman told police a package was taken from her porch in the 4900 block of Prospector Drive. Its contents were valued at $358.
On Nov. 17, a 22-year-old woman reported the theft of a package from her porch in the 3700 block of Stadium Boulevard. Its contents were worth $166.54.
On Nov. 18, a 44-year-old woman reported a stolen package from the 4300 block of Annadale Court. That package was valued at $100.
On Nov. 18, a 77-year-old woman told police a package was taken from her porch in the 5900 block of Rees Road. It was valued at $770.
Four thefts occurred on Tuesday.
A 26-year-old man told of the theft from the 1500 block of Kathleen Street. Taken was a pair of python skin boots valued at $500.
A 37-year-old woman said packages were stolen from her porch. Taken were a Super Mario DLX airship play set and Super Mario bedding with a total value of $80.
A 26-year-old woman reported a package containing an iPhone was taken from her porch in the 3600 block of Lakewood Drive. The phone is valued at $314.35.
And a 28-year-old man reported a package containing kitchen supplies was taken from his porch in the 4200 block of Willow Pointe Lane. The value of the package was $486.13.
Five thefts occurred on Wednesday.
A 33-year-old woman reported a package theft in the 800 block of Sims Avenue. It contained $20 worth of dog toys.
A package was reported stolen in the 800 block of South Caraway Road by the 31-year-old owner. Barstools and a robotic vacuum were valued at a total of $359.
A 41-year-old man told police prescription medication and a vacuum part were stolen from a package on his porch in the 1700 block of South Culberhouse Street. The items hold a $1,100 value.
A package containing a computer was taken from the 1800 block of National Road, according to a 60-year-old victim. The computer’s value is $2,500.
A 35-year-old woman reported a package was stolen from her porch in the 4800 block of Glenneagles Drive. An Apple watch was valued at $350.
Police Chief Rick Elliott said Thursday that stealing packages from porches is a big problem across the country.
He said people can inform a trusted neighbor to watch for a delivery or pick it up from a parcel store.
“A lot of help comes from a Neighborhood Watch,” Elliott said. “It takes everybody working together.”
