JONESBORO — Three Jonesboro residents reported the thefts of packages from their homes this week, according to Jonesboro police reports.
On Thursday afternoon, a 42-year-old woman reported that a package was taken from her front porch in the 500 block of West Huntington Avenue.
The package contained about $89 worth of different items.
Also on Thursday, a 20-year-old woman told police someone stole a package from her front door in the 1800 block of Self Circle. The package contained $70 worth of clothes.
A 31-year-old Paragould woman was arrested in connection with the theft.
On Tuesday morning, a 36-year-old woman told police a package was shown to have been delivered to her residence in the 100 block of East Center Street. She said she didn’t receive it.
The package’s contents are valued at $200.
In a separate report, a 31-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday night that someone smashed his rear driver’s side window in the 1700 block of Pineview Street and stole $5 in loose change.
