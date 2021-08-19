JONESBORO — It’s that time of year again where murals showing off the A-State Red Wolves will be popping up all over town.
Cari White, executive director for the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce, said those murals are part of the annual Paint the Town Red event.
“This began in the late 1980s,” she noted. “I have been a part of it for 22 years.”
This year, White said Paint the Town Red will begin Aug. 30 and run through Sept. 4 when the A-State Red Wolves battle it out on A-State turf against the University of Central Arkansas.
White said the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce A-State Committee plans events for the entire week leading up to the first A-State Red Wolves home football game.
Lindsey Spencer, co-chair for the A-State Committee, said the original idea for Paint the Town Red was to get the town behind the school, which she said has been a success.
Haley Stotts, the other co-chair of the A-State Committee, said this year marks the 24th year for the event.
Over the years, some traditions have stayed the same, some have been phased out, and some new traditions have been added.
Aug. 30 will kick of the week with what White dubbed as the Red Items Facebook Blitz.
White said this is a new tradition that began last year, as a response to the pandemic to encourage local businesses to come up with sow the red, whether it be a red drink or a Red Wolf and send it to the chamber to be posted on its social media site.
“We want them to take a photo of it, sent it to us, and we will post it on our page on Monday,” White said.
Day two, called Party with the Pack, gets local schools involved in the festivities.
One local elementary is chosen to Party with the Pack. This year that school is Nettleton STEAM.
White said in the last, a balloon release was part of the tradition, but due to the impact on the environment, that tradition has been eliminated.
“After releasing 500 or more balloons, you just never know where those are going to land,” White said.
“You might kill a bird or something,” she said.
Nettleton Steam Principal Cathleen Gray said students in the schools LEAD elective are searching for a green alternative to a balloon release
“This year our theme is sustainability. We have a group of students working on a green alternative to a balloon release since it’s not environmentally friendly,” Gray said.
A host of special guests from the area are invited to attend the event.
Those include Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver, Scarlett and Howl, Nettleton administration and The A-State Spirit Squad.
“Mayor Harold Copenhaver will be there to announce a proclamation, and there will be a pep rally with A-State athletes and the A-State Spirit Squad,” White said.
“A-State’s band, Sound of the Natural State, will also be playing,” she said.
Gray said students will also be painting the school red that day, complete with red T-shirts and red signs,” she said.
Wednesday is the Paint the Town Red judging contest, White added.
“Painting of the windows has been around forever and the coaches wives do all the judging,” Spencer said.
Although Jonesboro lost the artist Bobby Willis, who painted the town red for more than 10 years, White said there are local artists who have stepped up and who are licensed to do official replicas of the Red Wolves.
White said window murals are not the only things judged. If a business wants to decorate the inside of their establishments during Paint the Town Red, there are judging categories for those as well.
“We usually have about 25 to 30 business who sign up,” White said, noting that as of late Tuesday afternoon, there were 12 so far. “We get those entries up until the last day.”
Order of the Pack is the next event that will be held on A-State Campus.
Spencer said Order of the Pack will begin at 7:30 on Sept. 2.
The Chamber’s A-State committee implanted another new tradition passing out Flag Bags to all stunner athletes during Order of the Pack. The event takes place beginning 7:30 at the Centennial Bank Stadium.
“We want all athletes to feel the love,” Spencer said. “We are behind all of you, and we are so proud you represent the school and the city.”
The week of festivities ends on Sept. 3 with Back the Pack Community Pep Rally, which will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Embassy Suites Parking Lot.
“We will have a DJ, different vendor booths, a kids play area, and the A-State Spirit Squad will be there,” Spencer said.
“We wanted to keep this event close to the campus so students have access, but a place easy for the whole community to get to,” Spencer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.