JONESBORO — With Arkansas State University set to host their home opener against Memphis next Saturday, the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting Paint the Town Red starting next week.
Activities will kick off Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. with Party With the Pack at 9:15 a.m. at Westside Middle School. Mayor Harold Copenhaver will issue a proclamation for Paint the Town Red Week during the event.
“We are excited to kick off the week with the Party with the Pack and Mayor Copenhaver’s Proclamation at Westside Middle School,” Mallory Black, Chamber of Commerce director of marketing, said.
Wednesday, judging will be conducted for those competing in the Paint the Town Red decorating contest, with winners set to be announced on Saturday.
“A-State is such a big part of our community, and we want to make sure they know the Jonesboro business community is behind them. That’s why you’ll see a variety of our events engaging fans of all ages including Party with the Pack at Westside Middle School and the Window Decorating Contest,” Black said.
Thursday at 7:30 p.m., the 26th annual Order of the Pack event will be held at Centennial Bank Stadium, and on Friday everyone is encouraged to wear red.
The Order of the Pack, hosted by the Student Activities Board and the Department of Athletics, will include introductions to A-State Athletic teams and a spirit competition. Ohana Hawaiian Snow and Lollipops will be given out at the gates while supplies last.
Kickoff for Saturday’s game is 6 p.m. Prior to that will be the Red Wolves Walk through Tailgate City at 3:45 p.m.
