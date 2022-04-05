JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man and woman were arrested Monday night after a probation search of the woman’s residence in the 400 block of State Street.
Pat Bass, 63, of the residence, and Robert William Head, 57, of the 2400 block of Jones Street, were arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Bass also had a felony warrant for failure to appear.
In other JPD reports:
An employee of Candlewood Suites, 2906 Kazi St., told police a Cordova, Tenn., woman left the hotel without paying her bill. The theft of services was for $3,476.12.
Police arrested Rose Marie Foreman, 52, of the 500 block of North Main Street, on Monday night after a 54-year-old woman called police about Foreman, who was criminally banned from the residence in the 500 block of East Allen Street. Foreman is being held on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass and possession of marijuana.
Police arrested Stephanie Lynn Garner, 33, of the 3400 block of East Nettleton Avenue, on Monday night at her residence. She is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
