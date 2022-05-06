JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge a Bono man and a Jonesboro woman with drug charges.
At about 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Jonesboro police were sent to Walmart, 1911 W. Parker Road about Cory Hallett, 33, of the 3200 block of Craighead Road, Bono, who is criminally banned from the property. Officers made contact with Hallett, who was with Megan Snearly, 34, of the 1200 block of North Floyd Street, Jonesboro.
Hallett was taken into custody, and officers found merchandise stolen from Walmart, according to a probable cause affidavit.
After getting consent from Snearly to search her vehicle, officers found 13.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
After being taken to the Craighead County Detention Center, a search of Snearly’s purse found a pill suspected to be hyhdrocodone.
Fowler charged Snearly with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine. Her bond was set at $35,000.
Hallett was charged with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 gram but less than 200 grams, theft of $1,000 or less and criminal trespass. His bond was also set at $35,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Candaimeond Hudson, 27, of Blytheville, with theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $10,000 cash-only bond.
Giavanna Bullard, 38, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and theft of $1,000 or less; $3,500 bond.
Aaron Deed, 23, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $50,000 bond.
Justin French, 39, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear; $60,000 bond for the felony and $2,500 cash-only bond for the misdemeanors.
Eric Wilson, 34, of Jonesboro, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Derrick Shuman, 35, of Swifton, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $25,000 bond.
Richard McGinnis, 56, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500.
Becky Greenway, 48, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $7,500 bond.
Keierica Lewis, 31, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $4,000 cash-only bond.
