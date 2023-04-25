JONESBORO — A 31-year-old Caraway woman and a 22-year-old Trumann man were behind bars Monday after District Judge David Boling found probable to charge them with several felonies and misdemeanors.
Anne Marie Johnson and Kalonjia Benson were arrested late Friday following a traffic stop for speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle stopped on a roadway, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officer Christopher Shull found that the passenger, Benson, was on active parole with a search waiver.
Shull called for a backup police unit before making the search.
“Upon conducting the search two loaded hand guns were discovered in the immediately accessible vicinity of Mr. Benson. The driver advised the one behind the seat she had placed there. Mr. Benson claims he knows nothing of the loaded handgun and extra magazine that was loaded in the driver’s purse that was placed directly at his feet inside the vehicle in the passenger front floor board,” The affidavit states. “There was a 7-year-old in the back seat with direct unrestricted access to a load 9 mm handgun.”
Boling charged Benson with being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor second-degree of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree.
His bond was set at $15,000.
Johnson was charged with felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, felony tampering with evidence, speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
Her bond was set at $10,000.
Their next court date is May 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause Monday to charge:
Jennifer Michelle Jones, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Amber McGinnis, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to comply with conditions of release; $2,500 bond.
Ann Bogan, 60, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering of a vehicle and misdemeanor first-degree criminal mischief; $1,000 bond.
Janet Goodson, 63, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and improper lane change; $1,500 bond.
Chad Eaker, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $2,500 bond.
Christopher Pilgrim, 48, of Lepanto, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Casey Carley, 38, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and careless driving; $25,000 bond.
Matthew Rorex, 39, of Bay, with felony failure to appear; released on his own recognizance.
Alfred Williams, 43, of Harrisburg, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $15,000 bond.
