JONESBORO — A 31-year-old Caraway woman and a 22-year-old Trumann man were behind bars Monday after District Judge David Boling found probable to charge them with several felonies and misdemeanors.

Anne Marie Johnson and Kalonjia Benson were arrested late Friday following a traffic stop for speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle stopped on a roadway, according to a probable cause affidavit.