JONESBORO — A 24-year-old Bono man and a 25-year-old Jonesboro woman face felonies after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge them with crimes.
Britton Wadley and Angel Blakley were arrested following a traffic stop on Friday night. A search of their vehicle yielded 11 grams of suspected meth and several pipes.
They are both charged with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fowler set Wadley’s bond at $15,000 and Blakley’s bond at $50,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Terry Henson, 43, of Jonesboro, with commercial burglary and second-degree criminal mischief; $35,000 bond.
Lamerell Randel, 23, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $25,000 bond.
Bradley Myers, 45, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Charles Gross, 42, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license; $7,500 bond.
Jordan Hicks, 25, of Harrisburg, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting; $5,000 bond.
Christopher Oliver, 51, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less that 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance; $3,500 bond.
Kelli Cox, 38, of Brookland, with theft by receiving of a credit card and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia;$25,000 bond.
James Ward, 66, of Gulfport, Miss., with second-degree forgery, theft of a vehicle valued at $25,000 or more and theft of $5,000 or less; $35,000 cash-only bond.
Kendrick Pinto, 40, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and being a felon in possession of a firearm; $35,000 cash-only bond.
Catherine Power, 40, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Lucas Barajus, 22, of Datto, with aggravated assault; $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.