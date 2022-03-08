JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman and man were arrested Monday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of South Gee Street and West Washington Avenue, according to a Jonesboro police report.
After Patrolman Nate Crews stopped the vehicle he arrested Morgan Hanusowski, 31, of the 2500 block of Duncan Road, and Brian Joseph Osburn, 35, of the 400 block of Melrose Street, on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of marijuana, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, parole violation, no proof of insurance and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
The two are being held in lieu of a probable cause hearing.
In other JPD reports:
A 42-year-old Harrisburg man told police Monday afternoon someone entered his vehicle in the 2800 block of East Highland Drive and stole items. A wallet with $380 in cash was taken and credit cards were used to make unauthorized purchases, the victim told police.
Police arrested Brenda Lee Davis, 62, of the 300 block of Walnut Street, on Monday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of Calvary Cove and West Washington Avenue. She is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and improper display of tags.
The manager at the Valero service station, 3224 S. Caraway Road, told police a fraudulent check was cashed at the business. The check was for $450.
Police arrested Tara M. Welch, 33, of the 300 block of East Gordon Street, shortly after noon Monday after walking in the roadway with a sidewalk present at the intersection of Second Street and West Allen Avenue. She is being held on suspicion of possession a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and disorderly conduct.
A Jonesboro man reported Monday afternoon that his daughter’s residence in the 600 block of Alfred Watkins Street was broken into while she is in rehab. He said shots were fired at the residence and four televisions and a ROKU were stolen, valued at a total of $1,800, and an Apple Watch, valued at $300 was taken. Damage to the residence was estimated at $800.
