JONESBORO — A state pandemic relief program designed to benefit the state’s meat processors didn’t go as planned for one local business.
The Meat and Poultry Processing Grant Program was approved in August 2020, and funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES).
According to a lawsuit in Craighead County Circuit Court, instead of getting financial help, Robert Montgomery of Ridge Runners Processing near Bono claims to have lost $215,000 to equipment suppliers who failed to deliver.
Anderson Cool Storage Solutions of South Carolina and ARPI International Corp., of Florida, as well as several individuals are named as defendants in the lawsuit, filed Aug. 30, by Jonesboro attorney Kevin Cole on Montgomery’s behalf.
Montgomery was awarded the grant on Oct. 5, 2020. However, it was a reimbursement grant, meaning he had to spend the money first. Receipts had to be turned in to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture by Dec. 15 even though there was no requirement that the construction be completed or the equipment purchased be put in place by that date. He ordered seven refrigeration units and other equipment.
“Anderson and ARPI, acting in concert, aiding and abetting, converted Montgomery’s wired funds and Montgomery’s interest in the pepaid refrigeration equipment owed to Montgomery under false pretenses, without regard for Montgomery’s right to the prepaid refrigeration equipment, and with the specific intent of harming Montgomery,” Cole wrote in the lawsuit.
Based on the promises of the suppliers, Montgomery had a contract with an area beef producer that would have provided $7,000 in new revenue, beginning in April 2021. Some refrigerator doors and other things were delivered by the suppliers, but not much else, Cole said.
“If the prepaid refrigeration equipment had been provided to Montgomery as promised, the upgraded facility would have had the capacity to process fifty beef a week,” Cole said. “However, at present the structure is merely an unusable empty shell.”
Montgomery is demanding reimbursement for his prepayment, lost revenue and other expenses under the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
