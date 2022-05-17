JONESBORO — In order to obtain certain federal transportation funding, some cities have to take a few extra steps.
In this case, Jonesboro wants to apply for a Low-No Emissions grant that would cover the cost of hybrid gas or electric powered public transit buses. The city council’s finance and administration committee has recommended authorizing the grant application. That was the first step. The next step Tuesday was for the full council to authorize the application, which potentially could provide $746,796.52 for the purchase of five hybrid gas or electric trolley style buses. The 15 percent local match would bring the total project cost to $878,584.14.
But before the federal government will actually accept the grant application, the city had to take another step.
Because Jonesboro is in the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Commission, a planning organization which covers the urbanized areas of Jonesboro, Brookland, Bono, Bay and the unincorporated areas of Craighead County, a regional action plan is part of the process.
Regina Burkitt, the city’s grants coordinator, told the commission Tuesday morning the application can’t be submitted until the panel develops a regional carbon emissions action plan. Valara McDaniel of the Federal Highway Administration, who was attending Tuesday’s meeting online, confirmed that the action plan was required.
The commission had tabled action on the proposed plan in April after Craighead County Judge Marvin Day raised questions about potential unintended consequences. Specifically, Day said he was concerned about potential impacts for farming operations. Alan Pillow, the commission’s director, revised the wording to specify that the action plan serves as a support plan and not a mandate.
Day said he had not been presented with any documentation, only verbal confirmation, that approval of the regional plan was a necessity.
In the end, Day cast the lone vote against the document, and both Mayor Harold Copenhaver and commission chairman John Street said they respected Day’s position.
The deadline to apply for the grant is May 30.
Copenhaver said following the meeting that the grant, if approved could potentially save the city a large amount of money over time. City Water and Light provides free electricity service to the city, which means Jonesboro would save more than most transit systems by switching to hybrid or all-electric buses.
On another topic, the commission discussed adding a 1.6-mile extension of Moore Road to the commission’s long-term plan. The extension, which would connect to Nestle Road, would provide a more direct connection between Interstate 555 and the Jonesboro shooting sports complex.
In current money, the project would cost an estimated $7 million. No federal money has been designated for the proposed project. However, Copenhaver said it could be constructed by private developers who own vacant land along the proposed route.
