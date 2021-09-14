JONESBORO — Airport commissioners on Tuesday voted continued support for passenger air service provider Air Choice One. And they endorsed the idea of adding flights to Nashville.
The St. Louis-based airline has provided service to Jonesboro since 2012 under federally subsidized Essential Air Service contracts with the U.S. Department of Transportation, with 18 weekly round trips from Jonesboro Municipal Airport to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
From that major hub, passengers can connect with non-stop flights to 74 destinations in the United States and five foreign countries.
Air Choice One was among four airlines bidding for a new contract, which would begin in early 2022, and requested slightly smaller taxpayer subsidies than the three other companies.
Air Choice One’s proposal for 18 flights to St. Louis would require a $2.173 million subsidy in the first year of the new proposed contract. Option 2, which would provide 12 flights to St. Louis and six flights to Nashville, would require about $35,000 more from taxpayers in the first year.
Under the plan, tickets would cost $33 (nonrefundable) each way for regular passengers and $60 (refundable) for business class.
While the commission’s recommendation isn’t binding, federal officials take community input into consideration.
Both Mayor Harold Copenhaver and Mark Young, president of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, said many in the community have expressed the desire for more options than just St. Louis.
“Dallas and Nashville are the two that I’ve heard most frequently,” Young said.
But Matt Hyneman, chairman of the airport commission, reminded members of the purpose of the EAS program.
“They’re trying to get you in the system so that you have access to get on another airplane to go to bigger places,” Hyneman said. He added that cost-efficiency is the deciding factor, rather than final destination. “Now, if you could accomplish both things at the same time, St. Louis kind of does it.”
Commissioner Brandon Winters proposed the Nashville option.
“I’d like to be able to explore if we have some flexibility,” Winters said.
Airport manager George Jackson said he’s found over the years that any decision regarding passenger service is a gamble, but that Air Choice One’s reliability has been a far more pleasant experience than previous providers.
When the company took over the Essential Air Service contract in 2012 from a company that declared bankruptcy, there were an average of only 17 passengers per month. The average peaked at 990 in July 2019. The numbers plummeted in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and the tornado that destroyed much of the airport’s infrastructure in the same year.
Air Choice One had 56 rides in April 2020. March this year, the latest month available statistically, had 521 rides. As of May, the latest information available, the carrier was averaging 14 passengers per day.
