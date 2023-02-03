JONESBORO — A city board that has operated under the radar for several years with limited powers may soon have some expanded powers.
Under a proposed ordinance, endorsed Thursday by the city council’s Finance and Administration Committee, the name of the Jonesboro, Arkansas, Residential Housing and Healthcare Facilities Board would be changed to the Jonesboro, Arkansas, Public Facilities Board.
The original board was established in 1978, under the authority of a state law.
The intent was to provide low-interest financing for first-time homeowners. When the board was created, interest rates were in double digits. The board issued $20 million in bonds to provide 8.6 percent rates for first-time homeowners. The bonds were refinanced in 1992 and were paid off in 2007.
The board’s authority was later expanded to issue bonds for private, non-profit schools and health-care facilities.
Brian Emison, treasurer of the board and a member of the Jonesboro City Council, said the board had $381,754.73 in its accounts as of Jan. 1, but authorized uses for the money are limited.
In recent years, it provided funding for a housing study as part of the city’s Vision 2020 project and chipped in some funding for the veterans housing project on Aggie Road.
The board considered contributing to a land purchase for a city park during 2021 and 2022, but learned it didn’t have the authority to do so, Michele Allgood, a Little Rock attorney who represents the board, told the committee.
Over the years, Arkansas Public Facilities Boards Act has expanded potential uses, Allgood said.
“The General Assembly has modified that to change the projects that can be financed about 13 times since 1978,” Allgood explained. “So this is a living, breathing legislation that reacts to what works in the current world.”
She stressed that the facilities board is independent from the city council and any bond issue it authorizes does not risk municipal funds.
If the full council approves the change, the board would be empowered “to own, acquire, construct, reconstruct, extend, equip, improve, operate, maintain, sell, lease, contract concerning, or otherwise deal in or dispose of health care facilities, emergency medical health care facilities, residential housing facilities, off-street parking facilities, recreational and tourist facilities, waterworks facilities, sewer facilities, facilities for securing or developing industry, energy facilities, hydroelectric power projects, education facilities, other capital improvement facilities, or any combination of such facilities, or any interest in such facilities including, without limitation, leasehold interests in and mortgages on such facilities (each as defined in the Act) within or near or partly within and partly near the City.”
Among possible projects discussed by committee members was using the board’s surplus funds for a homeless facility. Emison said following the meeting it could potentially assist the Jonesboro Municipal Airport with financing a new airport terminal building, which was destroyed by a tornado.
The proposed measure is expected to appear on the full council’s agenda on Tuesday.
