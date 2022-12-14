JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s proposed 2023 operating budget gained the endorsement Tuesday of the Jonesboro City Council’s Finance and Administration Committee.
However, the committee was split over whether more discussion was needed before sending it to the full council.
Committee chairman Joe Hafner cast the deciding vote in moving the spending plan forward to the full council next week. Also voting in favor were Brian Emison, John Street and Ann Williams. Council members L.J. Bryant, Charles Coleman and David McClain wanted to postpone final action.
The committee had discussed the proposal at length during a special meeting on Friday and continued debate before taking an official vote on Tuesday.
Copenhaver said he challenged his staff with four goals as they prepared the budget.
“And it’s investing and continue to keep investing in public safety and uniformed personnel,” Copenhaver said. “Increase investment in infrastructure like streets and sidewalks. Invest in our customer service. Invest in the quality of space for our residents and do it in a fiscally responsible manner. I think we’ve accomplished that.”
The proposed $83 million spending plan includes almost $11.75 in capital improvements, including a $1.5 million swimming pool for Parker Park Community Center on North Church Street.
The proposed operating budget projects a 13.9 percent increase in revenue, but only a 3.4 percent increase in expenses, for a surplus of $11.6 million.
The proposed spending plan includes $3.5 million in planned pavement and sidewalk projects next year. Copenhaver said that’s a 42-percent increase from 2022 and 318 percent from 2021 and 2020.
During Friday’s meeting Steve Purtee, the city’s finance director, said the city would have a fund balance of about a $28.5 million fund balance – the equivalent of 3.8 months of operating expenses – to hedge against emergency expenses.
Much of the discussion centered around improving wages for police and firefighters.
Copenhaver said the city has made a lot of progress in that area, but he knows more progress needs to be made.
“It’s like I’m not going to write a check that I can’t cash in the future,” Copenhaver siad. “So, it’s relative on what our budget is from year in and year out what we can do in the future … To make a promise that I possibly can’t keep, I can’t do that to the city or the taxpayers.”
