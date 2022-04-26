JONESBORO — The mere discussion of an almost $7,000 increase in starting pay for police and firefighters has generated more interest in joining the force, Police Chief Rick Elliott said Tuesday.
“Just this weekend, alone, this talk has gone around, I was approached by two certified officers from other agencies, inquiring what this thing looks like,” Elliott told the city council’s finance and administration committee. “I said I think it’s pretty promising. So I think some of our short term concerns may be addressed with certified applicants coming on board, and we’re excited to see that.”
The committee unanimously endorsed the plan, which means the full council will consider the proposal next Tuesday. If approved there, the higher salaries would go into effect immediately.
“It takes us from way down the list as far as starting salaries to the top 5 in the state for Class A cities,” Elliott said. Those cities with higher starting pay are only higher by about $400 per year, he said.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver said it’s the first increase in starting pay since 2016, adding that his staff and top leaders at the police and fire departments have worked hard to develop a plan that will entice more people to apply for these positions.
“We’ve had many meetings over the past eight months,” Copenhaver said.
Setting the minimum pay at $42,000 will affect 72 of 172 police officers and 34 of 125 firefighters taking into consideration existing personnel under the minimum salary and open positions.
For this year, the cost of salaries and benefits will add $485,769 to the city’s 2022 operating budget. For a full year, it will cost $850,000.
“We strive to recruit the highest quality of personnel, but we can’t do that without competitive salaries,” Copenhaver said
Salaries for higher-ranking officers and firefighters, such as sergeants, lieutenants, captains and battalion chiefs, would rise by 1 percent under the plan.
Copenhaver said recruiting quality officers is only one component in improving public safety for Jonesboro residents. He pointed to efforts to improve pedestrian safety, slow vehicle traffic in residential area and having more officers on duty at peak times, which allows for faster response times.
