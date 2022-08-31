JONESBORO — A proposed land donation to the city of Jonesboro that drew major opposition in March now has more support, or at least less opposition.
The city council’s public services committee on Tuesday endorsed the proposed donation of 24 acres at 3522 Strawfloor Drive B&G Land Co. It now moves to the full council next week.
The previous proposal included a combined donation, sale and lease of a total of 142 acres.
The plan now is an outright donation of 24 acres with several conditions on how the land will be used, Mayor Harold Copenhaver said at the opening of the meeting.
“As you can see the deed includes numerous restrictions to ensure not only the wishes of the Sloan family, but the concerns I heard from some in the general public that live in the vicinity,” Copenhaver said, adding that maintenance of the property would likely cost the city about $8,500 a year.
The donated property would be named Beatrice Park in honor of the late Beatrice Lynch Sloan, whose family settled on the land in the 1890s. Members of the Sloan and Chambers family, descendants of the matriarch, own B&G Land Co.
According to the covenant, the city “shall protect and preserve the natural landscape and beauty of the area and maintain it predominately as greenspace.” There would also be a 25-foot vegetative buffer around the property.
City council member Chris Moore, who is not a member of the public services committee, spoke against the proposed donation, saying there is more of a need for new parks in other parts of the city.
He also said the donors shouldn’t impose such strict limitations on how to use the land. If the Sloans want the land preserved under those terms, Moore suggested they donate the property to a nonprofit group, such as the Master Gardeners.
But City Attorney Carol Duncan said she and Copenhaver’s staff wrote the covenant in order to satisfy the concerns of neighboring residents, who had been concerned about the prospect of large crowds, traffic and vandalism.
To that end, opposition from neighboring upscale subdivisions appears to have softened.
Randy Woodruff, representing the RidgePointe Property Owners Association, which hired an attorney to fight the previous proposal, offered a different view this time.
“We’re not in opposition to greenspace, walking trails, things like that, maintain the property the way it is,” Woodruff said. “Our job at POA, I sit with Don Harmon and Rodger Hurt, is to maintain the safety and security of the people of RidgePoint. In the original plans, we couldn’t tell whether it was going to be a small park or a full-blown extravaganza.”
Woodruff fell short of fully endorsing the proposal, but later told The Sun he would accept the mayor’s word that he would keep the neighbors apprised of plans as they develop.
Nate Guinn, whose home abuts the Sloan property, said his primary concern is the safety of his family.
“Greenspace and trails are not going to have a whole lot of traffic and I hope if this does go through, it would absolutely stay like that,” Guinn said.
Beverly Parker, head of the Keep Jonesboro Beautiful Commission and resident of RidgePointe, said calling the property a park was a bit of a misnomer.
“If we don’t take this, I think it will be a horrendously bad mistake for the city,” Parker said. “I think that it’s an asset. It can be a buffer between our community at RidgePointe, Sloan Lake and other development that’s seen coming that maybe people in this room don’t know about. There is other development coming there. So some of the concerns that are being aired are moot points. Because there’s going to be traffic. Because there’s other homes to be built out in that direction.”
