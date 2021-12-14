JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission on Tuesday appointed a 10-member steering committee to help plan for a new multipurpose indoor sports complex.
The commission gained approval from the city council in November to levy a 2 percent tax on prepared food to pay for construction of the new complex. City officials have estimated about 360 businesses in the city would collect the tax on the city’s behalf, and would raise about $2.5 million per year.
The commission plans to hire a consulting company to study the size and resources that would be available in the new facility. An indoor swimming pool is expected to be part of the amenities, along with basketball and volleyball courts.
Four companies have submitted proposals for conducting the study, with the help of the steering committee. Commission members said they hope to make a selection in January.
Kevin Hodges, senior vice president for administrative services at St. Bernards Healthcare, has agreed to serve as chairman of the steering committee, A&P chairman Jerry Morgan said, citing Hodges’ experience in planning large building projects. David Daniel, former coach and athletic director at Jonesboro High School, will be vice chairman.
Morgan said he anticipates more people will become involved in the process.
“There will be several parts to this,” Morgan said. “But the main steering committee, they will be charged with helping the process, helping with the feasibility study company.”
Morgan said he believes the committee members will have to devote a considerable amount of time in the planning process.
Other steering committee members include:
Jack Sample, director of campus security and truent officer for Nettleton schools.
Katie Hill, assistant professor of marketing at Arkansas State University, who also works with the Memphis Metro Volleyball Organization.
Dr. Shawn Drake, chairwoman of the Physical Therapy Department at ASU and scheduled to be inducted into the Arkansas Hall of Fame for Swimming.
Jamar Andrews, lead pastor of Word Baptist Church and volunteer coach.
Aaron Bell, vice president of First Security Bank.
Jim Ellis, Jonesboro schools.
Kerry Summitt, parent and volunteer coach.
W. Johnston Row Jr., dentist.
In addition to the prepared food tax that will go into effect in January, the hotel occupancy tax will increase from the current 3 percent to 4 percent. It is expected to provide an additional $250,000 in annual funding.
Commission members said the two taxes will be segregated, with the prepared food or hamburger tax dedicated to the construction project. The hotel tax will continue to be used to help local nonprofit organizations promote fundraising events and other activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.