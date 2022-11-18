JONESBORO — A committee assigned to help select professional services for construction of an indoor sports complex has chosen an Arkansas-based firm for architectural and engineering services.
Kevin Hodges, chairman of the steering committee, said the panel chose Crafton Tull, based in Little Rock.
The recommendation now goes to the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission.
The commission, with funding from a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, plans to build the multi-purpose facility in order to attract youth sports tourism.
Crafton Tull was selected over several national and regional firms that had expressed interest in the project.
“I would say from the perspective of Crafton Tull, they really emphasized that we’re getting their A Team,” Hodges said. “They’re going to be part of the fabric of the community, they’re going to do a lot of stakeholder interviews and really understand what the community feels that we want to try to accomplish with this facility.”
Hodges noted that Crafton Tull will be working with some national-scale subcontractors on the project.
“We can rest assured that we’re going to have national talent and capability and quality that’s going to be involved in this project,” Hodges said. “So it’s exciting. It’s exciting that we got that type of national attention that wanted to be a part of it.”
Eastern Sports Management, a company the city hired to conduct a feasibility study for the proposed facility, reported the city could support a 200,000-square-foot indoor facility that would include:
10 basketball courts, convertible to 20 volleyball courts.
Two indoor artificial turf fields measuring 90-feet-by-180.
An indoor aquatics area with a 50-meter pool, diving boards, spectator seating and a warmup pool with a splash pad.
A 22,000-square-foot outdoor aquatics area that could include water slides, a lazy river pool and other features.
If the A&P Commission approves the committee’s recommendation, the committee will move on to the next step.
“We’ll get started on picking us a general contractor,” Hodges said.
Using the design-build method of construction, Crafton Tull will be able to work with the general contractor throughout the process, Hodges said.
The goal is to begin construction in the summer of 2023.
