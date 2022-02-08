JONESBORO — The company that’s helping redevelop the Mid-South Fairgrounds in Memphis is the top choice to develop a sports complex in Jonesboro.
The steering committee for the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission on Tuesday voted to recommend Eastern Sports Management to plan the proposed indoor facility, Kevin Hodges, chairman of the committee said.
If a contract with Eastern Sports Management (ESM) is approved by the A&P Commission, the Fredricksburg, Virginia, based company will work with Pinnacle Indoor Sports of Louisville, Kentucky, to conduct a market study for various sports to determine the size of the proposed complex.
Hodges said his committee was impressed that John Wack, ESM’s CEO, personally came to Jonesboro to tout his company’s interest in the project. Not only that, but Wack spent an extra day here, touring the city, Hodges said. Part of the proposal is for ESM to manage the facility once it is constructed.
“And so that’s impressive to say, ‘We’re not only going to give you what we believe will work for your community and that you desire, but we will have skin in the game and operate it for you, manage it for you,’” Hodges said. “So they’re really engaged and involved in what they believe from the business perspective, as well as a desired vision perspective for the community.”
Eastern is involved in development of the $50 million Memphis Sports and Event Complex, which is under construction near Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl Stadium. The basketball-volleyball complex is scheduled to open this fall.
Pinnacle was involved in the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex in Missouri.
Part of the process of the market studies will be in-depth area research and three to five days of in-person interviews with the various stakeholders: private sports associations; local government; non-profit associations; educational institutions; and potential area competitors.
Hodges said ESM also plans to work with a nationally-recognized aquatic sports company on the project, Hodges said.
Now that the steering committee has made its choice, Hodges said the panel will await further instructions from the A&P Commission.
“I’m proud of the committee and the work they’ve done so far,” Hodges said. “They’ve committed a lot of time and energy to review these (applicants) thoroughly. We are methodically going through the process so that we can ascertain not only what is best for the community but what makes sense for the community.”
Construction of the complex will be funded by a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, which went into effect on New Year’s Day. City officials have estimated about 360 businesses in the city would collect the tax on the city’s behalf. It’s been estimated that the tax would raise about $2.5 million per year. That revenue is expected to be used to fund a bond issue to pay for construction.
The A&P Commission will likely hold a special meeting to consider the steering committee’s recommendation.
